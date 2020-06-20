Carihi, Timberline schools hold grad ceremonies like no other

Carihi grad Lauren Clark cheers her success at the school’s 2020 drive-through graduation ceremony June 20. Photo by Alistair Taylor – Campbell River Mirror
Liam Inglis displays his diploma after receiving it at Timberline’s 2020 drive-through graduation ceremony June 20. Photo by Alistair Taylor – Campbell River Mirror
Spectators show support for Campbell River’s grads during the pre-grad ceremony Car Parade on June 20. Photo by Alistair Taylor – Campbell River Mirror
Grad Car Parade. Photo by Alistair Taylor – Campbell River Mirror
Grad Car Parade. Photo by Alistair Taylor – Campbell River Mirror
A proud parent gets a picture at Timberline’s 2020 drive-through graduation ceremony June 20. Photo by Alistair Taylor – Campbell River Mirror
Carihi was decked out for the drive-through grad ceremony on June 20. Photo by Alistair Taylor – Campbell River Mirror

Carihi and Timberline Secondary Schools held their 2020 graduation ceremonies today.

It was a different type of ceremony because of the COVID-19 pandemic and required the schools to be conscious of safety and social distancing. Consequently, drive-through grads were created whereby following an around-town Car Parade, the grads drove onto a course through the school parking lots with their families, got out and received their diplomas and other goodies, walked up onto the stage in caps and gowns and posed for picture. That, of course, after air handshakes or a nod from principals Laird Ruehlen (Timberline) and Fred Schaub (Carihi). They then left the stage or stage area and got back into their families’ vehicles.

The two schools’ events were livestreamed on YouTube.

