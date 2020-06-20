Carihi, Timberline schools hold grad ceremonies like no other

Carihi and Timberline Secondary Schools held their 2020 graduation ceremonies today.
It was a different type of ceremony because of the COVID-19 pandemic and required the schools to be conscious of safety and social distancing. Consequently, drive-through grads were created whereby following an around-town Car Parade, the grads drove onto a course through the school parking lots with their families, got out and received their diplomas and other goodies, walked up onto the stage in caps and gowns and posed for picture. That, of course, after air handshakes or a nod from principals Laird Ruehlen (Timberline) and Fred Schaub (Carihi). They then left the stage or stage area and got back into their families’ vehicles.
The two schools’ events were livestreamed on YouTube.
Campbell RiverCoronavirusGraduation 2020