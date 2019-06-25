Frank James Park: The home of Campbell River’s carving competition

Today’s Daily Walk in the Park is at Frank James Park in Willow Point, home to Campbell River’s Transformations on the Shore chainsaw carving competition.

We’re at Day 25 of my Daily Walks in the Park, hard to believe. I haven’t missed a day and there’s six more to go. No shortage of parks.

Alistair Taylor’s Daily Walk in the Park is a look at Campbell River’s city parks in celebration of Recreation and Parks Month.

