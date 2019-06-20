Carvers letting saw dust fly in annual competition

The air around Willow Point is alive again with the buzz of chainsaws, as the Transformation on the Shore carving competition is now underway.

The 23rd annual event takes place at Frank James, with carvers working from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The artists started on Wednesday, June 19 and will keep working away at their creations until midday on Sunday.

There are just over 20 competitors taking part this year, with many from the immediate area, along with other carvers from Vancouver Island, other parts of B.C. and even as far as Alberta, representing professionals and amateurs, and people from a range of backgrounds.

Last year’s winner for the professional and Carver’s Choice categories, Junior Henderson is back, along with his brother and cousin, to work on a piece to honour missing and murdered Indigenous women.

“We’re just so proud and honoured,” said Anna Jaworski, who sits on the board of directors for the event. “We get some great carvers here.”

Every year, they get some favourites coming back, while there are always a few new faces. She encourages the public to stop by Frank James Park to have a look at the works as they progress over the week. The items will go up for auction, plus there might be some other works up for sale.

“The carvers might have some pieces they can auction off,” she said.

Jaworski credits supporters throughout the community for helping to make the event possible each year.

“Our corporate sponsors have just been phenomenal,” she said. “This town really gets behind it.”

Kevin Lewis of Courtenay gets to work. Photo by Mike Chouinard/Campbell River Mirror