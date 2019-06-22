Campbell River’s fields of endeavour – Willow Point Park

Alistair Taylor’s Daily Walk in the Park 22

Willow Point Park is Campbell River’s biggest athletic complex with its multiple soccer fields, baseball diamonds and the gyms and racquet courts inside the Sportsplex.

Alistair Taylor’s Daily Walk in the Park is a look at Campbell River’s city parks in celebration of Recreation and Parks Month.

Most Read