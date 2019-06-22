Campbell River’s fields of endeavour – Willow Point Park

Willow Point Park is Campbell River’s biggest athletic complex with its multiple soccer fields, baseball diamonds and the gyms and racquet courts inside the Sportsplex.
More in this series…
Get active at Campbell River’s Robron Athletic Park
Walking the line in Campbell River’s Penfield West Linear Park
Alistair Taylor’s Daily Walk in the Park is a look at Campbell River’s city parks in celebration of Recreation and Parks Month.
@AlstrT
editor@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter