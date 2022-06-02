Comprehensive cycling showcase offered at Campbell River school

Phoenix field had stations set up for bike care; and beginner, mountain and streetwise cycling

A series of obstacles were set up on the Phoenix Middle School field, so students could get comfortable navigating them on their bicycles. Ronan O’Doherty photo/ Campbell River Mirror

The École Phoenix Middle School field was set up for cycling as part of Go By Bike Week on Wednesday, June 1.

A pylon outlined course was laid out for teaching streetwise riding, and a series of obstacles were placed nearby to give attendees a taste of mountain biking.

A mechanic from Bike Chameleon was also on hand to teach people about bicycle care, and perform any repairs necessary from the rigours of the day.

Sara Wright helped facilitate the event, which used funds from a grant Phoenix received earlier this year.

She said BC Healthy Communities, and the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure British Columbia gave the school $10,000 to encourage active transportation.

This was the second event tied in with the initiative.

“We had a skills day on April 13, and every student got to work on skills to help them get actively biking, walking, or rolling to and from school,” Wright said.

A survey has also been provided to families and students.

“We’re trying to figure out what the major barriers are to try and help families be more active and drive less,” she said.

READ MORE: Campbell River school gets 10k in funding to encourage kids to walk/ bike to class

READ MORE: Learn cycling self-sufficiency at Go By Bike Week in Campbell River

In addition to hands-on offerings, students at the event could also get online cycling certifications at computer stations set up in a nearby classroom.

Wright said organizers were encouraging people to log on to bikehub.ca for webinars, as well as the Learn2Ride course for youth, and the StreetWise Cycling course for anyone over 13.

“It’s like getting your driver’s licence, but for a bike,” she noted.

“It goes over all the rules, what your rights are as a biker; and it would be ideal if everybody had to do it, whether you bike or not.”

Go By Bike week continues until June 5. For more info on events, and more, check out the gobybikebc.ca/campbell-river.



ronan.odoherty@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BikingCampbell RiverSD72