Campbell River school gets 10k in funding to encourage kids to walk/ bike to class

Students at École Phoenix Middle School will be encouraged to see the benefits of travelling to school under their own power.

The school will receive up to $10,000 as part of the Active School Travel pilot project, which is designed to increase the number of kids using active transportation during their daily commute to and from school.

““We all want our kids to be happy and healthy, and for our communities to be safe places to get around,” said North Island MLA Michele Babchuk. “I’m excited to see this pilot expanding to Campbell River, and that students at Phoenix will have the chance to show us that active transportation habits benefit us all.”

Phoenix will be one of 12 schools across the province taking part in the program this year.

Projects could include holding regular encouragement events and incentives to increase regular walking and biking to school; mapping the best route for kids to get to their destinations; offering skill-building and safety education for students and parents; expanding slow street projects to reduce traffic volume around schools; shared bikes, scooters and skateboards for students; and improving infrastructure like bike racks and signage.

The province is investing $280,000 to expand the program this year, building on an initial investment of $400,000 in February 2021 to support program development and the initial participation of 11 schools that year.

The Active School Travel Pilot Program supports goals set out in the province’s CleanBC Roadmap, as well as Move. Commute. Connect. – B.C.’s strategy for cleaner, more active transportation.

“We are helping more students get to school in a fun and healthy way that reduces pollution and traffic congestion,” said George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy.



