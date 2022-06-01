Learn cycling self-sufficiency at Go By Bike Week in Campbell River

Go By Bike Week promotes using bicycles for transportation, rather than cars

Part of the appeal of going by bike is self-sufficiency, and that includes learning how to do basic maintenance and repairs on your bike.

Today, two bike shops in Campbell River are helping people learn how to do the most basic maintenance on their bikes, Pedal Your World is holding a workshop on fixing flat tires until noon this morning, and Bike Chameleon will be holding an easy bike maintenance workshop this afternoon.

“There’s lots of different types of wheels these days, with tubeless tires, different sizes, different types of valves. People want to know what they have and how easily they can repair their bikes on the side of the road when they get a flat,” said mechanic John Vanderveen at the Pedal Your World station. “We’ve got more and more people out there on bikes, there are people on e-bikes and all different kinds of bikes like gravel and road. Each with their own challenges. You really need to know how to get off the side of the road and the best practices for getting back going again.

“You don’t want to be calling your spouse or someone else to pick you up. It’s good to be self-sustained and have your pack of flat repair gear with you all the time,” he said. “It’s just part of biking.”

Go By Bike Week is an annual event designed to get more people riding bikes for their daily transportation.

“There’s a million reasons,” Vanderveen said. “There’s the fitness, it’s good for the environment, it’s fun, it’s good exercise and it’s better for everybody.”

