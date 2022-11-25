Angela Carpenter of the Coastal Communities Crdit Union (CCCU) presents a cheque for $500 to Hamper Fund volunteer Kevin Gearey. Photo contributed

Angela Carpenter of the Coastal Communities Crdit Union (CCCU) presents a cheque for $500 to Hamper Fund volunteer Kevin Gearey. Photo contributed

Coastal Community Credit Union helps the Christmas Hamper Fund

The Coastal Communities Credit Union has been a constant supporter of the Christmas Hamper Fund in the form of money to help pay for the groceries and once again, it has stepped up with a $500 donation.

They, along with many businesses, groups and individuals, are the reason that the Hamper Fund has been able to provide food for the Christmas table for the last 49 years to many citizens of our city who needed some assistance.

This year the Hamper Fund donation office is in the Tyee Plaza in a storefront attached to the Discovery Inn. The office is to the right of the lobby entrance between Wisteria and Unveiling Toys. In November the office is open Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. while in December the hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Donations of money, non-perishable food and new toys for children and gifts for senior may be made at this location.

It is also possible to donate online by visiting the secure website https://www.canadahelps.org/en/charities/hamperfund5468/

Hamper delivery day this year is Saturday, Dec. 17.

