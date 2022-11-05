49th edition of the Christmas Hamper Fund to get underway

Glen Piotrofsky, Grand Knight, is flanked by Tim Hortons owners Jaice and Rachelle Granson on the left and Danielle and Darcy Purcell on the right to accept the cheque for the money raised through the sales of “Smile Cookies” at the three Campbell River locations. The amount raised – $13,461.24 – is the most ever in all the years that the Smile Cookie Fundraiser has been active in Campbell River and will be used to help pay for the groceries placed in the hampers. Photo contributed

This year is the forty-ninth consecutive year that the Christmas Hamper Fund organized by the Knights of Columbus is taking place.

As has always been the case, the Knights are asking the Campbell River Community to continue with its support of the effort. The goal is to provide hampers to approximately 1,075 homes in the Campbell River area. These hampers contain a generous amount of food suitable for meals on Christmas Day and beyond. There will also be about 700 hampers that will have new gifts for children and seniors.

The hamper office to receive donations of money, non-perishable food items and new gifts is located in the Tyee Plaza in a storefront attached to the Coast Discovery Inn and will be open beginning Monday, Nov. 14. The office will be open from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., Monday to Saturday in November and from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. in December.

Donations may also be made online by visiting https://www.canadahelps.org/en/charities/hamperfund5468/ .

Those members of the community who would like to receive a hamper are invited to pick up a registration form at either the Campbell River Food Bank or the Income Assistance Ministry at 833 – 14th Avenue during their hours of operation. All completed registration forms must be submitted to the Income Assistance Ministry Office and placed in the decorated box found there.

As we approach the date of hamper delivery, Saturday, Dec. 17, more details will be made available for those members of the community who would like to build or deliver the hampers.

