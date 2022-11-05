Glen Piotrofsky, Grand Knight, is flanked by Tim Hortons owners Jaice and Rachelle Granson on the left and Danielle and Darcy Purcell on the right to accept the cheque for the money raised through the sales of “Smile Cookies” at the three Campbell River locations. The amount raised – $13,461.24 – is the most ever in all the years that the Smile Cookie Fundraiser has been active in Campbell River and will be used to help pay for the groceries placed in the hampers. Photo contributed

Glen Piotrofsky, Grand Knight, is flanked by Tim Hortons owners Jaice and Rachelle Granson on the left and Danielle and Darcy Purcell on the right to accept the cheque for the money raised through the sales of “Smile Cookies” at the three Campbell River locations. The amount raised – $13,461.24 – is the most ever in all the years that the Smile Cookie Fundraiser has been active in Campbell River and will be used to help pay for the groceries placed in the hampers. Photo contributed

49th edition of the Christmas Hamper Fund to get underway

This year is the forty-ninth consecutive year that the Christmas Hamper Fund organized by the Knights of Columbus is taking place.

As has always been the case, the Knights are asking the Campbell River Community to continue with its support of the effort. The goal is to provide hampers to approximately 1,075 homes in the Campbell River area. These hampers contain a generous amount of food suitable for meals on Christmas Day and beyond. There will also be about 700 hampers that will have new gifts for children and seniors.

The hamper office to receive donations of money, non-perishable food items and new gifts is located in the Tyee Plaza in a storefront attached to the Coast Discovery Inn and will be open beginning Monday, Nov. 14. The office will be open from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., Monday to Saturday in November and from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. in December.

Donations may also be made online by visiting https://www.canadahelps.org/en/charities/hamperfund5468/ .

Those members of the community who would like to receive a hamper are invited to pick up a registration form at either the Campbell River Food Bank or the Income Assistance Ministry at 833 – 14th Avenue during their hours of operation. All completed registration forms must be submitted to the Income Assistance Ministry Office and placed in the decorated box found there.

As we approach the date of hamper delivery, Saturday, Dec. 17, more details will be made available for those members of the community who would like to build or deliver the hampers.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Accessible travel guides launched for the Vancouver Island region

Just Posted

Glen Piotrofsky, Grand Knight, is flanked by Tim Hortons owners Jaice and Rachelle Granson on the left and Danielle and Darcy Purcell on the right to accept the cheque for the money raised through the sales of “Smile Cookies” at the three Campbell River locations. The amount raised – $13,461.24 – is the most ever in all the years that the Smile Cookie Fundraiser has been active in Campbell River and will be used to help pay for the groceries placed in the hampers. Photo contributed
49th edition of the Christmas Hamper Fund to get underway

Lonesome Ace String Band returns to Campbell River Nov. 15. Photo supplied
Bluegrass favourites Lonesome Act String Band returning to Rivercity Stage

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney speaks during Question Period on April 1, 2022 in Ottawa. Credit: Christian Diotte, House of Commons Photo Services
Liberals taking credit for NDP measures, frustrated North Island-Powell River MP complains

Walk With Me is returning to Campbell River with two walks on November. 16. Photo courtesy Walk With Me
Walk With Me returns to Campbell River’s Spirit Square

Pop-up banner image