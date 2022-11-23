Stuff the Bus returns to collect donations for Christmas Hampers

Once again Santa is expected to drop by Stuff the Bus in front of Thrifty Foods at the Campbell River Common. Photo contributed

Once again Coral Garuk and Chelsea Masters of Little River Childcare will be holding Stuff the Bus in front of Thrifty Foods at the Campbell River Common.

This is the third year for Garuk and Masters holding this event. Everything that is stuffed into the bus will be taken and donated to the Knights of Columbus Christmas Hamper Fund. Stuff the Bus will be starting at 1 p.m. on Dec. 4.

If you are unable to make it down for the event but would still like to make a donation of a nonperishable food or toys to help make an amazing Christmas for those in need of a hamper you can stop by Little River Childcare at 1630 Island Highway and drop off a donation if you wish. Bring the kids as word has it Santa may be there and you can get a photo of the kids with Santa.

READ MORE: Stuff the Bus helps fill Christmas Hampers

Campbell RiverCharity and Donations