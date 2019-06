The ‘Outdoor Pool’ is the main feature of today’s featured park

Another quick walk in the park to celebrate Recreation and Parks Month.

This time I’m in Centennial Park which features the outdoor Centennial Pool, tennis courts and an adventure playground.

More in this series…

A peaceful gem discovered amongst Campbell River’s city parks

Ken Forde Park – Home of one of Campbell River’s favourite pastimes

@AlstrT

editor@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter