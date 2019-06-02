Ken Forde Park – Home of one of Campbell River’s favourite pastimes

Part 2 of Alistair Taylors Daily Walk in the Park

It’s Day 2 of Alistair Taylor’s Daily Walk in the Park to commemorate Recreation and Parks Month.

Today’s park visit is at Ken Forde Park in Willow Point. This is a diverse and popular park because of its boat ramp and is the access point to the beach where Campbell Riverites can do one of their most popular past times – have a beach fire.

Many a warm summer evening sees residents enjoying the ocean vista beside a driftwood fire – whenever the summer heat hasn’t dictated the need for a fire ban in the city.

The park also has a great display about the geography, biology and history of the Campbell River region and the ocean environment at Ken Forde Park’s feet. The display was a Millenium Project conducted by Campbell River Rotarians.

FOR PART ONE SEE: Take a Walk in the Park during Recreation and Parks Month

RELATED: Get active in local parks this June as part of Recreation and Parks Month

Take a Walk in the Park during Recreation and Parks Month

