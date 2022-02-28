Campbell River’s Coldest Night of the Year walk reaches fundraising goal

North Island Transition Society raises more than $40,000 for new affordable housing

Walkers of all ages took place in the Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser on Feb. 26, 2022. Submitted photo/ Heidi Ridgway

Participants braved chilly, slushy conditions for the Coldest Night of the Year fundraising walk on Saturday, Feb. 26.

Their spirits were warmed by an announcement just previous to starting their stroll though.

Organizers were able to tell the approximately 170 gathered that they had reached their fundraising goal of $40,000.

“They were pretty excited that we’d come together and made it,” said Diane Palmer, the public relations and economic development coordinator for North Island Transition Society.

Some donations are still coming in, so Palmer said the final tally should surpass the goal considerably, making it the most successful Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser yet.

Last year’s event resulted in $35,000 raised.

People of all ages bundled up and mat at Rose Harbour at the foot of the Dogwood Street hill before hitting the Campbell River streets. The event is supposed to give walkers an idea of what it is like for unsheltered individuals on a cold winter’s night.

North Island Transition Society residents made cookies and decorated, and walkers were able to get a peak at the small space currently used to provide services to them.

Money from this year’s fundraiser will be going towards a new facility at Eagle Harbour, which will be completed in 2023.

“People are eager to see it completed,” Palmer said. “There’s sucha need that we continually expand our services to meet that need.

North Island Transition Society’s next event is its Drive Away Domestic Violence golf day coming up June 14.



