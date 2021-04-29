Conceptual drawing of the new Eagle Harbour affordable housing complex coming to downtown Campbell River for women and children. Image from City of Campbell River staff report

Conceptual drawing of the new Eagle Harbour affordable housing complex coming to downtown Campbell River for women and children. Image from City of Campbell River staff report

New affordable housing complex near Rose Harbour gets its development permit

Building will contain 55 housing units for women and children with commercial space on ground floor

The City of Campbell River has issued the development permit for another affordable housing facility to be built behind Rose Harbour downtown.

The city and the province, through BC Housing, are working together to create 55 new and much-needed affordable rental housing units for women and their children. The mixed-use building approved at the April 26 meeting of city council includes larger units for women and children, accessible units for senior women and a ground floor commercial space.

The proposed apartments will be located on properties owned by BC Housing close to Rose Harbour, including a lot that the city donated to the project at 1180 Fir Street. BC Housing is providing approximately $19.7 million in capital costs for the project through the Women’s Transition Housing Fund, as well as an annual operating subsidy of approximately $550,000. The City is also making significant financial contributions by covering the cost of all city-related development fees and charges.

“Council is very pleased to continue the partnership with the North Island Transition Society that created the vision for Rose Harbour in 2012 and now provides more affordable and diverse housing options in Campbell River,” says Mayor Andy Adams. “Our strong relationship with BC Housing and community partners is helping to deliver safe, affordable rental housing that’s in high demand.”

Campbell River and North Island Transition Society (Transition Society), which manages Rose Harbour, will also manage the new building.

RELATED: Rose Harbour planning for more housing

The society has a long, successful history of operating Rose Harbor and Ann Elmore House, providing emergency shelter and transitional housing for women and children fleeing violence. This building offers tenants more independence along with the benefit of Transition Society support and programming.

“The Transition Society has been supporting women and children in Campbell River for 34 years,” says Valery Putz, Executive Director of the Transition Society. “We are very pleased to be able to expand the housing and support services we can offer from emergency shelter, and transitional housing to include more permanent affordable housing options. There is a serious need for this type of housing, and we are very grateful for the support from the City of Campbell River and BC Housing.”

Rose Harbour has had a significant waitlist since opening in 2013, with 60 households on the list in 2020.

Part of the challenge has always been a low supply of affordable housing for families ready to leave Rose Harbour. Eagle Harbour will help fill that housing gap, according to the city release on the project, which adds the mixed-use development also supports direction in the Official Community Plan to bring more people living within walking distance of downtown, services, amenities and having ready access to transit.

“It’s encouraging to see our housing partners come together to make sure there is more safe, appropriate, supportive and affordable housing for women and children in our community,” says Michele Babchuk, MLA for North Island. “Our government remains committed to building homes like these across the province so that women and their children who have fled violence are given a realistic chance to stabilize, heal and move towards self-sufficiency with strength and determination.”

RELATED: Affordable housing for women and children coming to downtown Campbell River


miked@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell Riversupportive housing

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Roughly 20% of waste in the landfill is food
Next story
U.S. border town offering its leftover COVID-19 vaccines to people in B.C.

Just Posted

Thieves smashed the glass of the front door of FYI Doctorson Dogwood Street on April 21 and made off with several pairs of Maui Jim sunglasses. RCMP photo
Several pairs of Maui Jim sunglasses taken in smash and grab

Thieves smash front glass door of FYI doctors downtown Campbell River location

Conceptual drawing of the new Eagle Harbour affordable housing complex coming to downtown Campbell River for women and children. Image from City of Campbell River staff report
New affordable housing complex near Rose Harbour gets its development permit

Building will contain 55 housing units for women and children with commercial space on ground floor

Police executed a search warrant at the Devils Army Clubhouse on Petersen road in Campbell River on August 10, 2017.
Mistrial declared in Campbell River motorcycle club leader’s murder trial

Crown indicates they plan to proceed with a new trial in the 2016 murder of John Dillon Brown

People gather under the glass ceiling because it provides shelter from the elements during the winter months. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror
Police balance needs of the disadvantaged with the safety of property and its owners

Most frequent complaints Campbell River RCMP deal with are unwanted individuals and loitering

A Glock pistol…In the heat of the moment could you tell the difference? RCMP photo
Search of suspicious male turns up replica handgun

Campbell river RCMP say replica handguns turn up in offences periodically

B.C. Premier John Horgan and Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon announce grants for businesses to set up online sales at the B.C. legislature, March 17, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. launches $500M fund to subsidize green business growth

InBC ‘prioritizes our people and planet with profits,’ minister says

A B.C. Centre for Disease Control map showing new COVID-19 cases by local health area for the week of April 18-24. (BCCDC image)
COVID-19 cases down across Vancouver Island except for Nanaimo

B.C. Centre for Disease control releases data by local health area

Composer Jordan Nobles in a photo posted to his website (jordannobles.com).
‘Apollo Initiative’ unites 350 young B.C. musicians in streamed concert for mental health

It’s free to watch May 7, with donations encouraged to Canadian Mental Health Association

A family crosses the highway at Cathedral Grove. (BLACK PRESS file photo)
Cathedral Grove parking, paving at bottom of the ‘Hump’ coming soon for Highway 4

Province pauses plans to blast Angel Rock near Cameron Lake

(Metro Creative photo)
Masks now mandatory at University of Victoria in indoor common areas

Updated provincial health order requires post-secondary students, staff to mask-up

A woman, left, prepares to inject herself with an unknown substance as a man sits in a wheelchair outside Insite, the supervised consumption site, in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver on February 21, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. street drugs poisoned with benzos could lead to ‘catastrophic’ overdoses: advocate

Public Safety Ministry says drugs containing benzodiazepines were detected in 51% of deaths in February

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry at the B.C. legislature, April 27, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. has 503 in hospital, 874 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday

Pressure on hospitals at highest level, especially in Lower Mainland

A drive-through vaccination clinic in Point Roberts. Fire chief Christopher Carleton is proposing the same to help inoculate B.C. residents who cross the border. (Point Roberts Fire Department)
U.S. border town offering its leftover COVID-19 vaccines to people in B.C.

A Point Roberts fire chief is asking state officials to grant an exemption to Canadians going south for in-car inoculations

This vacuum sealed package of MDMA was mailed to a Port Hardy family back in February along with a happy birthsay card signed by a Russian composer who died in 1924. (Twyla Mclachlan photo)
Mysterious package sent to B.C. family by dead Russian composer stuffed with ecstacy

Police confirm powder contained along with Happy Birthday wishes from Europe was MDMA

Most Read