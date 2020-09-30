Miles Toelle receives the habitat protection and creation award at this year’s Campbell River Stewardship Awards. Photo supplied by the City of Campbell River

Campbell River Stewardship Awards presented at a distance this year

Event video available online

The 19th annual Campbell River Stewardship Awards were presented from a distance on Sept. 27.

Each year, the city celebrates outstanding environmental ambassadors for their work in protecting and enhancing the community’s green spaces as part of its Environmental Stewardship Awards program.

“We are very fortunate to have so many dedicated stewards who have continued to plant and restore our natural areas. They are exemplary role models, and the whole community benefits from their work and leadership,” said Mayor Andy Adams.

This year there were three categories: habitat protection and creation, youth special recognition and environmental excellence. Winners for these categories were Miles Toelle, Braden Majic and Ed Silkens respectively.

The event is usually held at the Haig-Brown House as part of that group’s fall festival. However, due to the pandemic, the event was live-streamed from the Tidemark Theatre. The video from the event is available at the city’s Youtube page.

Community

