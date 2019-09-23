City of Campbell River recognizes environmental stewards

Stacey Larsen was the MC for the City of Campbell River’s Stewardship Awards Ceremony during the Fall Festival at Haig-Brown House on Sept. 22, 2019. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror

Environmentally conscious Campbell Riverites were recognized over the weekend.

The City of Campbell River presented its annual Stewardship Awards to a small batch of community members during the Fall Festival at Haig-Brown House.

The awards began in 2001 and this year included six categories.

This year’s winners were presented with their awards Sunday afternoon. They are:

Air Quality/Alternative Transportation: Laurel Cronk

Pesticide Free/Urban Agriculture: Marti Alkana

Waste Reduction: Fred Moon

Habitat Protection/Creation: Jeremy Maynard

Youth Special Recognition: Allie Whitebear

Environmental Excellence: Ray Allan

Laurel Cronk, right, was presented the Air Quality and Alternative Transportation award during the City of Campbell River’s Stewardship Awards Ceremony at Haig-Brown House on Sept. 22, 2019. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror

Jeremy Maynard, left, was presented the Habitat Protection and Creation award during the City of Campbell River’s Stewardship Awards Ceremony at Haig-Brown House on Sept. 22, 2019. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror

Allie Whitebear, a Grade 12 Timberline student, was presented the Youth Special Recognition award during the City of Campbell River’s Stewardship Awards Ceremony at Haig-Brown House on Sept. 22, 2019. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror