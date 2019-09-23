Stacey Larsen was the MC for the City of Campbell River’s Stewardship Awards Ceremony during the Fall Festival at Haig-Brown House on Sept. 22, 2019. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror

City of Campbell River recognizes environmental stewards

Annual awards presented at Fall Festival

Environmentally conscious Campbell Riverites were recognized over the weekend.

The City of Campbell River presented its annual Stewardship Awards to a small batch of community members during the Fall Festival at Haig-Brown House.

The awards began in 2001 and this year included six categories.

This year’s winners were presented with their awards Sunday afternoon. They are:

  • Air Quality/Alternative Transportation: Laurel Cronk
  • Pesticide Free/Urban Agriculture: Marti Alkana
  • Waste Reduction: Fred Moon
  • Habitat Protection/Creation: Jeremy Maynard
  • Youth Special Recognition: Allie Whitebear
  • Environmental Excellence: Ray Allan

 

Laurel Cronk, right, was presented the Air Quality and Alternative Transportation award during the City of Campbell River’s Stewardship Awards Ceremony at Haig-Brown House on Sept. 22, 2019. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror

Jeremy Maynard, left, was presented the Habitat Protection and Creation award during the City of Campbell River’s Stewardship Awards Ceremony at Haig-Brown House on Sept. 22, 2019. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror

Allie Whitebear, a Grade 12 Timberline student, was presented the Youth Special Recognition award during the City of Campbell River’s Stewardship Awards Ceremony at Haig-Brown House on Sept. 22, 2019. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror

Ray Allan was presented the Environmental Excellence award during the City of Campbell River’s Stewardship Awards Ceremony at Haig-Brown House on Sept. 22, 2019. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror

