City of Campbell River recognizes environmental stewards

Environmentally conscious Campbell Riverites were recognized over the weekend.
The City of Campbell River presented its annual Stewardship Awards to a small batch of community members during the Fall Festival at Haig-Brown House.
The awards began in 2001 and this year included six categories.
This year’s winners were presented with their awards Sunday afternoon. They are:
- Air Quality/Alternative Transportation: Laurel Cronk
- Pesticide Free/Urban Agriculture: Marti Alkana
- Waste Reduction: Fred Moon
- Habitat Protection/Creation: Jeremy Maynard
- Youth Special Recognition: Allie Whitebear
- Environmental Excellence: Ray Allan
Laurel Cronk, right, was presented the Air Quality and Alternative Transportation award during the City of Campbell River’s Stewardship Awards Ceremony at Haig-Brown House on Sept. 22, 2019. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror
Jeremy Maynard, left, was presented the Habitat Protection and Creation award during the City of Campbell River’s Stewardship Awards Ceremony at Haig-Brown House on Sept. 22, 2019. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror
Allie Whitebear, a Grade 12 Timberline student, was presented the Youth Special Recognition award during the City of Campbell River’s Stewardship Awards Ceremony at Haig-Brown House on Sept. 22, 2019. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror
Ray Allan was presented the Environmental Excellence award during the City of Campbell River’s Stewardship Awards Ceremony at Haig-Brown House on Sept. 22, 2019. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror