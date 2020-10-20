Campbell River Hospice Society holds fundraiser raffle

Unable to do their regular fundraising this year, the Campbell River Hospice Society are taking a different approach.

This year, the society is holding a raffle to do the majority of their fundraising. The fundraiser has 36 different drawings occurring twice per week until Feb. 18. Once per month, the prize will be $1,000 cash. With only 1,000 tickets available, the society says the chances of winning are very high. That is especially true considering that every name is entered into every draw throughout the five months.

”The best part of the whole thing is that when and if you win, your name goes back into the draw,” said Campbell River Hospice Society executive director Louise Daviduck. “You can just keep on winning.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most of the society’s regular fundraising opportunities were cancelled. Usually they can rely on the Dave Rennie Memorial Golf Tournament, the Ocean Pacific Auction and the Cycle of Life Event. The lack of funding combined with the increased demand for their services from people mourning their loved ones, that has left them with a need for a good round of fundraising.

“These funds are really important to help our organization continue to provide services to people who are grieving and those facing end of life,” Daviduck said. “Things are much more difficult now since COVID has hit because there’s so many more circumstances around people passing and not being able to go to funerals, not being able to hold your loved one’s hand when they’re dying, there’s no closure, it’s actually left our community up in arms.

“It’s not just those that are dying of COVID, but those that are dying naturally, of overdoses, any other kind of incident passings that people aren’t prepared for. All of the deaths that are happening are complicated because of the effects of COVID and people who can’t have a funeral and things like that. The pressure’s on us now and now of course the pressure is on to continue our funding,” she added.

The first raffle prize has already been given out, leaving 35 more. Daviduck said the sooner people enter, the more chances they have of winning.

“It’s like a game,” she said. “It’s fun, it keeps on happening throughout the whole winter season. It’s something to look forward to during COVID. It’s something different and exciting.”

Tickets $50 each and are only available online at the Hospice Society’s website. Those interested can see the prizes online as well.

