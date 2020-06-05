Clockwise from top, left: Mayor Andy Adams, his wife Karen, Gary Thulin, Kim Woods and her son Charlie show support (all while proper physical distancing) for the mayor’s idea of encouraging golfers to make a donation in lieu of the entry fees and other contributions they would normally have made to the pandemic-cancelled annual Cystic Fibros fundraising Rod Brind’Amour/Ryan Nugent-Hopkins golf tournament. Photo by Alistair Taylor – Campbell River Mirror

Campbell River mayor urges community to donate fees, raise funds for organizations unable to hold fundraisers

Mayor Andy Adams has an idea that can help community organizations that are not able to hold their annual fundraising events.

“In this unprecedented time of COVID-19, Campbell River has once again shown who we are, what we can do, and how we take care of each other, and we will continue to do so,” the mayor said. “Throughout our community, countless volunteers work tirelessly behind the scenes to find ways to make our community better, safer, inclusive, and prosperous. Hours, days and months of planning go into the organizing of so many programs and events, and many of those events are for fundraising that sustains those organizations to continue to provide the incredible broad range of programs that touch everyone in our community in one way or another.”

From, raffles, to dinners, dances, walk-a-thons, book sales, bottle drives, and golf tournaments, Campbell River – each and every year – steps up to support many organizations that are doing amazing things.

But with the restrictions and limitations of COVID-19, many of those programs are at risk of not being able to continue as fundraising events and activities have not been able to occur.

“That’s why we are asking you to remember the events that you would have normally participated in, and even though you will not be able to participate this year, continue to donate,” Adams said. “If it was a walk-a-thon, put on that t-shirt you got in a previous year get out and do your own walk and then send a cheque to that organization, look for raffles that you can continue to buy. If it was a dance then dance like nobody’s watching, have a blast, and then remember to send that organization a donation.”

Campbell River has many golf tournament fundraisers that cover an incredible range of services and programs.

“So, for whatever tournament you regularly participate in and this year cannot as it has been cancelled, consider what you would have normally spent on entry fees, 50/50 tickets, silent auction items, live auction items, etc., and write a cheque to help keep those organizations and programs going,” Adams said. “For me, two of my favourite golf tournaments are the Cystic Fibrosis Rod Brind’Amour/Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Golf Tourney and the Special Olympics formerly with Howie Meeker and this year was to be Clayton Stoner’s debut. So, Karen and I are donating what we would have paid in entry fee plus a little bit more to these two great organizations.

“I understand that many have been hit hard during this pandemic and may not be in a position to contribute this year and that’s okay, but for those that can please consider making your own donation.”

To make a donation in support of the Brind’Amour/Nugent-Hopkins Cystic Fibrosis Golf Classic by the end of June contact chrisblack@shaw.ca or go to bit.ly/BrindAmour2020.

Counter-clockwise from top, right: Mayor Andy Adams and his wife Karen give Dale Peterson and David Fitzsimmons of Campbell River Special Olympics a cheque with Campbell River Golf and Country Club’s general manager Amanda Raleigh, and Special Olympians Ashley Adie and Hazen Meade showing support. The mayor is encouraging golfers to make a donation in lieu of the entry fees and other contributions they would normally have made to the pandemic-cancelled annual Howie Meeker-Clayton Stoner Golf Classic golf tournament for Special Olympics. Photo by Alistair Taylor – Campbell River Mirror

