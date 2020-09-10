Campbell River Golf and Country Club owner and general manager Amanda Raleigh presents Geri Arkell from the Campbell River Hospice Society a cheque for $3,500. Photo by Marc Kitteringham — Campbell River Mirror

Over 12,000 raised for non-profits at Campbell River Golf Club in August

Club donated 15 per cent of proceeds from Saturdays in August

Four non-profits were presented cheques at the Campbell River Golf and Country Club (CRGCC) on Thursday afternoon.

The proceeds are from a series of fundraisers held by the club in August. The four groups had all been scheduled to hold fundraising tournaments this season, but those plans were dashed by the COVID-19 pandemic. To make up for the loss, the club decided to donate a portion of the proceeds from each Saturday in August to the four groups.

“My family and I all got together to figure out what we could do to give back to the community. Community support is really important,” said CRGCC owner and general manager Amanda Raleigh. “The golf course itself has been really good during COVID. That’s one of the good things that has come out of it. We took four Saturdays in August and set one of them aside for each of the non-profits that had golf tournaments organized. Then we donated 15 per cent of our profits for each one of those days to the assigned non-profit.”

Monies included proceeds from tee times, as well as rentals, retail purchases and food purchases made on the day of the fundraiser. The Campbell River Special Olympics took home $3,000, the Hospice Society received $3,500, Cameryn’s Cause received $3,200 and the Campbell River Island Transition Society received $3,100.

“They didn’t have to do this,” said Hospice Society chairperson Geri Arkell. “This is just because of COVID. It was a surprise when they called up to say ‘look, we’re going to do this for you.’ It’s money from heaven is what it is. It’s unexpected. It’s wonderful.”

“It’s important for the community to remember all of the non-profits that are going through this,” Raleigh added. “As hard as it is for regular people, the non-profits definitely take the brunt of it.”

fundraiser

