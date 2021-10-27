Pumpkins hit the ground and explode during the Campbell River Firefighters annual Pumpkin Smash fundraiser on Nov. 3, 2019. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror

Pumpkins hit the ground and explode during the Campbell River Firefighters annual Pumpkin Smash fundraiser on Nov. 3, 2019. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror

Annual pumpkin smash coming back to Campbell River

Get ready for some smashing pumpkins next weekend

Get ready for some smashing pumpkins in Campbell River next weekend, and that doesn’t refer to Billy Corgan’s band.

No, instead the Campbell River Professional Firefighters Association will be hoisting spent jack-o’-lanterns and other gourds high into the air and letting them fall to a spectacularly splattery end. The event will be at the Strathcona Gardens parking lot from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is open to people of all ages.

“It’s a super fun event,” said Bonnie Logan of the association. “We’re pretty happy that we’r able to run it again. Last year we couldn’t with COVID, so we’re pretty excited. It makes a big mess and keeps pumpkins out of the landfill and from being smashed on the streets and things like that, like when they get left by Beaverlodge.”

Pumpkins will be transported by Upland Contracting to the Comox Strathcona Waste Management composting facility in Cumberland.

This is the third time the association has taken part in the event, though something similar has happened for over a decade in Campbell River.

Families are asked to bring their pumpkins and a small cash donation, which will go to the B.C. Professional Fire Fighters Association Burn Fund and other local charities.

People are asked to wear masks and social distance while attending the event.

More information is available on Facebook.

RELATED: Pumpkin Smash returns to Campbell River’s Strathcona Gardens

Smashing pumpkins for a good cause


marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverCommmunityHalloweenLocal News

Previous story
Poppy campaign officially gets underway Oct. 29

Just Posted

Jamie Willis drops a pumpkin during the Campbell River Firefighters annual Pumpkin Smash fundraiser on Nov. 3, 2019. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror
Annual pumpkin smash coming back to Campbell River

The City of Campbell River sits on the shore of Discovery Passage and is back by the mountains of central Vancouver Island and Strathcona Park. Mirror file photo
Métis Nation of BC to build below-market rental housing for Métis families in Campbell River

Campbell River Royal Canadian Legion Branch 137’s President, Comrade Ric Kerr (right) accepts a donation for the 2021 1st Poppy from His Worship, Mayor Andy Adams. The official 2021 Poppy Campaign will start Oct. 29 and run to Nov. 11. This year, because of COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no in-person canvassing. However, you can get your Poppy at any bank, restaurant and business throughout Campbell River. Photo courtesy Royal Canadian Legion Branch 137
Poppy campaign officially gets underway Oct. 29

Vandalism was listed as the cause of an Oct. 26 power outage on South Island Highway in Campbell River. BC Hydro Outages Map
Vandals responsible for power outage in Campbell River