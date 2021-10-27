Annual pumpkin smash coming back to Campbell River

Get ready for some smashing pumpkins next weekend

Get ready for some smashing pumpkins in Campbell River next weekend, and that doesn’t refer to Billy Corgan’s band.

No, instead the Campbell River Professional Firefighters Association will be hoisting spent jack-o’-lanterns and other gourds high into the air and letting them fall to a spectacularly splattery end. The event will be at the Strathcona Gardens parking lot from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is open to people of all ages.

“It’s a super fun event,” said Bonnie Logan of the association. “We’re pretty happy that we’r able to run it again. Last year we couldn’t with COVID, so we’re pretty excited. It makes a big mess and keeps pumpkins out of the landfill and from being smashed on the streets and things like that, like when they get left by Beaverlodge.”

Pumpkins will be transported by Upland Contracting to the Comox Strathcona Waste Management composting facility in Cumberland.

This is the third time the association has taken part in the event, though something similar has happened for over a decade in Campbell River.

Families are asked to bring their pumpkins and a small cash donation, which will go to the B.C. Professional Fire Fighters Association Burn Fund and other local charities.

People are asked to wear masks and social distance while attending the event.

More information is available on Facebook.

Smashing pumpkins for a good cause



