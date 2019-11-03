PHOTOS: Smashing pumpkins for a good cause

Campbell Riverites once again had the option to dispose of their Halloween pumpkins creatively. The gourds were destined to become compost, but not before an 87-foot fall at Strathcona Gardens.
How do you get a pumpkin eight storeys up? With the help of the Campbell River Fire Fighters and one of their ladder trucks.
The fire fighters were back at Strathcona Gardens this year for their annual Pumpkin Smash fundraiser for the BC Professional Fire Fighters’ Burn Fund.
The Sunday crew estimated that hundreds of pumpkins had been dropped over the course of the weekend.
As pumpkins arrived, they were coralled into kids splash pools and then loaded onto the ladder truck. From there, they were raised into the air and dropped to a tarp on the parking lot far below.
Between smashing sessions, the pumpkin remains were swept, shovelled and scooped into a large portable garbage.
The pumpkins will be turned into compost.
