PHOTOS: Smashing pumpkins for a good cause

From left, Jamie Willis and Jesse Challoner drop pumpkins from 87 feet in the air during the Campbell River Fire Fighters’ annual Pumpkin Smash fundraiser. They were raising money for the B.C. Fire Fighters Burn Fund. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror
The crowd reacts to a massive pumpkin hitting the parking lot surface and exploding during the Campbell River Fire Fighters’ annual Pumpkin Smash fundraiser on Nov. 3, 2019. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror
Jesse Challoner drops a pumpkin during the Campbell River Fire Fighters’ annual Pumpkin Smash fundraiser on Nov. 3, 2019. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror
The moment of impact for one pumpkin during the Campbell River Fire Fighters’ annual Pumpkin Smash fundraiser on Nov. 3, 2019. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror

Campbell Riverites once again had the option to dispose of their Halloween pumpkins creatively. The gourds were destined to become compost, but not before an 87-foot fall at Strathcona Gardens.

How do you get a pumpkin eight storeys up? With the help of the Campbell River Fire Fighters and one of their ladder trucks.

The fire fighters were back at Strathcona Gardens this year for their annual Pumpkin Smash fundraiser for the BC Professional Fire Fighters’ Burn Fund.

The Sunday crew estimated that hundreds of pumpkins had been dropped over the course of the weekend.

As pumpkins arrived, they were coralled into kids splash pools and then loaded onto the ladder truck. From there, they were raised into the air and dropped to a tarp on the parking lot far below.

Between smashing sessions, the pumpkin remains were swept, shovelled and scooped into a large portable garbage.

The pumpkins will be turned into compost.

