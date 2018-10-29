Pumpkin Smash returns to Campbell River’s Strathcona Gardens

Environmentally-friendly way to dispose of your Halloween pumpkins

Comox Strathcona Waste Management is reminding residents of the Strathcona Regional District to dispose of their pumpkins in an environmentally responsible manner this Halloween.

When a pumpkin ends up in the landfill it does not break down as it would in a compost pile. The pumpkins decompose without oxygen, producing leachate and methane gas which is harmful to the environment.

Campbell Riverites can dispose of their pumpkins by attending the 12th annual Pumpkin Smash at Strathcona Gardens Recreation Complex. This is a free, fun-filled family event which keeps thousands of kilograms of pumpkin out of the landfill. These smashed pumpkins will become compost instead of harmful waste. Participants are reminded to remove all objects such as wax, candles and tea lights from their pumpkins prior to smashing. Note that Pumpkins with spray paint will not be accepted for disposal.

The Pumpkin Smash is being held Saturday, Nov. 3 and Sunday, Nov. 4 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Strathcona Gardens Recreation Complex, 225 S. Dogwood, Campbell River.

This event is held in partnership with the Campbell River Fire Department. Donations to the BC Professional Fire Fighter’s Burn Fund will be accepted.

Meanwhile, there are other ways that you can help keep your pumpkins out of the trash. Chop them up into thumb-sized pieces and put the pieces into a backyard composter. Or put pieces of pumpkin in a vermicomposting bin (a kitchen-based worm bin) that will yield nutrient-rich compost which can be used to grow next year’s pumpkins.

For more information on composting and other solid waste programs, visit www.cswm.ca/gardening.

