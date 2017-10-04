Marine Harvest Bandits lose to Nanaimo in womens soccer action

Krista Drake advances the ball in the Bandits’ game against Nanaimo on Sunday at the Willow Point fields. Photo by Jocelyn Doll/Campbell River Mirror

The Marine Harvest Bandits lost to Nanaimo on Sunday in Willow Point Park in Mid Island Womens’ Soccer League Action.

The season started mid-September with the Bandits meeting the Courtenay Kickers on Sept. 10 in Courtenay and winning 3-1.

At the moment the Bandits are top of the league with four games played, two wins, one loss nine goals for and seven goals against. Ranked second is the Shooters, who are also from the Comox Valley, with three games played, two wins, one loss, nine goals for and nine goals against.

The Bandits next home game is on Oct. 22 at Willow Point.

In other news:

@CRmirror_JDoll

jocelyn.doll@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.