Gun shots fired at Campbell River home

Shots were fired at a home on the Quinsam Reserve over the weekend and the shooter is still at large, according to the Campbell River RCMP.

Sgt. Troy Beauregard said RCMP were called to a residence on We Wai Kai Crescent on Saturday, Sept. 30 at 11:40 p.m. after a 911 caller advised that the home had been shot at.

Numerous officers attended the area and secured the residence.

“The investigation determined that several persons were inside the residence at the time of the shooting, thankfull no one was injured,” Beauregard said.

The unknown shooter fled the area in a vehicle believed to be four door hatchback sedan.

The alleged shooter was described as a Caucasian male in his 30’s, with a chubby face and a light brown moustache.

“Initial investigation has led investigators to believe that this was a targeted incident and that the general public is not at risk,” Beauregard said.

Campbell River RCMP is requesting that anyone with information about this incident contact the Campbell River Serious Crimes Section at 250-286-6221 or, for those who wish to remain anonymous, Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).