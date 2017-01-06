- Home
VIDEO: Vancouver Island freediver recorded swimming under frozen lake
Echo Lake west of Campbell River was the site of a freedive tolerance training session
New B.C. regulations on payday loans don’t address real issues: advocates
Despite lower maximum charge on borrowing, groups say rolling over loans and lack of education still a concern
Lumber trade 'injury' claim upheld by U.S.
Softwood lumber dispute escalates as president-elect Donald Trump begins actions to protect American jobs
5.1 magnitude earthquake recorded off Vancouver Island
Natural Resources Canada says there are no reports of damage.
UPDATE: 1,100 teachers to be hired in interim staffing deal
NDP's Rob Fleming says Christy Clark government has a long way to go, thousands of classes don't even meet current class size rules
Remedial work continues at Elk Falls
All that glitters is not gold: Edmonton police warn of precious metal scam
Police warn of counterfeit gold bars
Island Health won’t listen to reason over water delivery, some Sayward residents say
Taxi company claims plowing damaged cabs
Upper Island Riptide U15 boys going strong
Vancouver Island Seals lose in semi-final in Mac’s Midget AAA World Invitational Tournament in Calgary
Be prepared for winter wilderness recreation
Sayward says farewell to CAO
OUR VIEW: Looking forward in 2017
B.C. VIEWS:
Region to review solid waste dealings this year
Another year in the arts: A Q&A with Ken Blackburn
New archives shelving means limited access until February
Hydro urges caution in and around the Campbell River
RCMP tab for royal visit to B.C. tops $2 million
RCMP buckle down on New Year's Eve
Power usage reaches all time high with B.C. cold snap
Cooking up a recipe for larger fish
VIDEO: Gambling and drug addicts share similar brain activity: UBC study
Southern B.C. killer whale pod matriarch believed dead: researchers
Significant tax increase required to pay for solid waste services
Hamper drive: It was organized chaos
State your fish and wildlife priorities for the Campbell River Watershed
January is Crime Stoppers Month
INTERACTIVE MAP: Top 100 highest assessed homes on Vancouver Island
Sybil Andrews to be featured in a graphic novel
New year, new camping reservation system in B.C.
New Year's polar bear swim
QUIZ: 12 questions to test your knowledge of B.C. news in 2016
In Christmas message, Trudeau pays tribute to those who helped wildfire victims
SD72 looks forward to second half of school year
Museum at Campbell River continues to inspire reflection and community building