  • Connect with Us

VIDEO: Vancouver Island freediver recorded swimming under frozen lake

!Diver Maxwell Hohn of DiveSafe is seen through a hole in the ice at a frozen Echo Lake on New Year’s Day. - Photo: www.EikoJonesPhotography.com
  • Campbell River updated Jan 6, 2017 at 9:56 AM

Echo Lake west of Campbell River was the site of a freedive tolerance training session

News

New B.C. regulations on payday loans don’t address real issues: advocates

  • B.C. updated Jan 7, 2017 at 9:57 AM

Despite lower maximum charge on borrowing, groups say rolling over loans and lack of education still a concern

Business

Lumber trade 'injury' claim upheld by U.S.

  • Victoria BC posted Jan 6, 2017 at 1:00 PM

Softwood lumber dispute escalates as president-elect Donald Trump begins actions to protect American jobs

News

5.1 magnitude earthquake recorded off Vancouver Island

  • Vancouver Island  posted Jan 6, 2017 at 11:00 AM

Natural Resources Canada says there are no reports of damage.

News

UPDATE: 1,100 teachers to be hired in interim staffing deal

  • B.C.  updated Jan 5, 2017 at 5:51 PM

NDP's Rob Fleming says Christy Clark government has a long way to go, thousands of classes don't even meet current class size rules

Business

Remedial work continues at Elk Falls

  • Campbell River updated Jan 5, 2017 at 2:12 PM

Campbell River Mirror Videos

World News

All that glitters is not gold: Edmonton police warn of precious metal scam

  • updated Jan 9, 2017 at 1:11 PM

Police warn of counterfeit gold bars

Community Events, January 2017

Add an Event