Henderson totem pole brought back to life

!Junior and Bill Henderson have recently completed the new totem pole for the Museum at Campbell River. - Jocelyn Doll/Campbell River Mirror
  • Campbell River updated Feb 2, 2017 at 1:56 PM

Two of three people found guilty in B.C. child bride case

  • Cranbrook updated Feb 3, 2017 at 5:03 PM

A former couple from Bountiful, B.C. have been convicted of taking a 13-year-old girl out of the country to be married.

Record year for agriculture sales and profits

  • Penticton updated Feb 3, 2017 at 2:09 PM

Minister Norm Letnick says he can prove B.C.'s agriculture industry is setting records.

Former franchise owner goes into business for himself

  • Campbell River updated Feb 3, 2017 at 9:21 AM

Campbell River's butcher is open for business

NDP aims to increase B.C. carbon tax

  • Vancouver BC posted Feb 2, 2017 at 3:00 PM

Earlier, smaller increase with some proceeds spent on emission-reducing infrastructure, John Horgan promises

HandyDart users concerned about wait times and ride availability: seniors’ report

  • B.C. updated Feb 2, 2017 at 3:10 PM

Wait times and ride availability a problem for one-third of B.C. riders, according to the Office of the Seniors Advocate.

Canadian law students to unite to study issues raised by Trump refugee ban

  • posted Feb 3, 2017 at 7:23 PM

Law students unite to study travel bans

