Train time

!Bryce Magnusson watches a model train go by at the Museum at Campbell River’s model train display on Sunday. - Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
  • Campbell River posted Feb 1, 2017 at 1:00 PM

News

Crime Stoppers tips lead to four arrests in 2016

  • Campbell River posted Feb 1, 2017 at 1:00 PM

Lifestyle

150 banners for 150 years

  • Campbell River posted Feb 1, 2017 at 1:00 PM

Sports

Midget A Tyees split playoff results on weekend

  • Campbell River posted Feb 1, 2017 at 1:00 PM

Sports

Storm widen the gap in the north

  • Campbell River posted Feb 1, 2017 at 1:00 PM

News

Rural air ambulance response lacking: ombudsman

  • Nanaimo BC posted Feb 1, 2017 at 11:00 AM

B.C. Forest Safety Ombudsman Roger Harris calls for more helicopter service after injured workers wait hours for rescue and treatment

World News

Minister hints at sending more help for Ukraine amid new of violence

  • posted Feb 1, 2017 at 12:33 PM

Sajjan hints at more help for Ukraine

Community Events, February 2017

