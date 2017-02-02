  • Connect with Us

Henderson totem pole brought back to life

!Junior and Bill Henderson have recently completed the new totem pole for the Museum at Campbell River. - Jocelyn Doll/Campbell River Mirror
  • Campbell River updated Feb 2, 2017 at 1:56 PM

Record year for agriculture sales and profits.

  • Penticton updated Feb 4, 2017 at 11:24 AM

Minister Norm Letnick says he can prove B.C.'s agriculture industry is setting records.

Two of three people found guilty in B.C. child bride case

  • Cranbrook updated Feb 3, 2017 at 5:03 PM

A former couple from Bountiful, B.C. have been convicted of taking a 13-year-old girl out of the country to be married.

Former franchise owner goes into business for himself

  • Campbell River updated Feb 3, 2017 at 9:21 AM

Campbell River's butcher is open for business

NDP aims to increase B.C. carbon tax

  • Vancouver BC posted Feb 2, 2017 at 3:00 PM

Earlier, smaller increase with some proceeds spent on emission-reducing infrastructure, John Horgan promises

HandyDart users concerned about wait times and ride availability: seniors’ report

  • B.C. updated Feb 2, 2017 at 3:10 PM

Wait times and ride availability a problem for one-third of B.C. riders, according to the Office of the Seniors Advocate.

Imam says speech that was re-tweeted by J.K. Rowling came from his heart

  • posted Feb 5, 2017 at 3:31 PM

Imam: message at funerals came from heart

