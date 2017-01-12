- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Community
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Driveway
- World
- Impress
-
Going gaga for gaga ball at L’École Mer-et-Montagne
Last September, Dominique Desmoreaux, a substitute teacher at L’École Mer-et-Montagne came to school principal Marc Vézina with an idea.
Sports
Canada's Hayley Wickenheiser honoured as giant of women's hockey retires
Fitting tribute to one of the best players ever to wear a Canada hockey sweater
Sports
All about the fun
Teams from all over Vancouver Island converge on Strathcona Gardens for fun tournament
News
BC Liberals start 'real-time' donor reporting
Premier Christy Clark's promised disclosure shows the money rolling in as 2017 election approaches
News
Dozens of British Columbians sickened after eating raw oysters
B.C. Centre for Disease Control records illnesses from Vancouver Island to Metro Vancouver
News
Some taxpayers may do a double-take but city budget recognized with award
World News
As robots take jobs, Europeans mull free money for all
As robots take jobs, Europeans mull free money for all
-
Opinion
OUR VIEW: Freshening up city’s bad smell regulations
-
Opinion
Shoot out at the Cameron corral
-
Lifestyle
Heartwarming reds for winter sipping
-
News
City supports healing place
-
Business
Campbell River dive school offers ‘the ultimate’ diving course
-
Business
VIREB: 2016 was a banner year for real estate
-
News
A look back at NIC in 2016
-
News
MP Rachel Blaney to hold six more town hall meeting on seniors issues
-
News
New video and Community Profile promote economic development in Campbell River
-
News
Don’t forget to add post-secondary education when thinking about the future
-
News
Regional district to put on emergency prep sessions
-
News
RCMP to form coalition to combat rash of business thefts
-
News
New rules for RCMP auxiliaries
-
News
New medical office gets tax break
-
Community
Reaching out for help
-
Entertainment
Local artists share their passion for nature
-
Entertainment
Celebrate Robbie Burns in Merville with Fiddlejam Funtime Fiddlers
-
News
B.C. pays more than $600,000 for royal visit
-
News
VIDEO: Inside an avalanche, caught on video
-
News
Province green lights Kinder Morgan pipeline, reaches benefits deal
-
News
Same woman hides under same blanket in same van — arrested again in Coombs
-
News
VIDEO: Former conservation officer seeks NDP nomination in Oak Bay-Gordon Head
-
News
BC Hydro offers new winter payment plan
-
News
Lack of radio operators a ‘significant gap’ in region’s ability to respond to serious earthquake
-
News
City cracks down on offensive smells
-
News
Nearly 600 wild birds and animals needed Mountainaire Avian Rescue Society’s help in 2016
-
News
CAO: No more properties can join first phase of Quadra Island sewer expansion
-
News
Willow Point ladder truck to get an upgrade
-
News
Campbell River RCMP seeking whereabouts of Laura McLeod
-
Community
SD72 looks forward to second half of school year