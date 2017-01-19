  • Connect with Us

Winter view

!The snow in the region is being washed away by rain this week but before the weather broke,members of 1st Willow Point Scouts and Venturer Scouts took advantage of winter conditions to get in a snow camp that included a hike last Saturday to this viewpoint over Upper Campbell Lake. - Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
  • Campbell River posted Jan 19, 2017 at 2:00 PM

News

B.C.’s legal battle with teachers’ unions cost $2.6M

  • B.C. updated Jan 20, 2017 at 2:39 PM

Epic feud lasted 15 years and went all the way to the Supreme Court of Canada

News

UPDATE: Trump sworn in as 45th president of the United States

  • Washington updated Jan 20, 2017 at 12:41 PM

Trump gave a thumbs-up, pumped his fist, and mouthed "thank you," as he walked to his seat next to incoming Vice-President Mike Pence.

News

B.C. Liberals defend donation downpour

  • Victoria BC posted Jan 19, 2017 at 5:00 PM

BC Liberals keep corporate donations rolling in for election, NDP won't disclose their corporate and union take early

News

Police make arrests in recent string of business B&Es

  • Campbell River posted Jan 19, 2017 at 2:00 PM

News

City plays name game

  • Campbell River posted Jan 19, 2017 at 2:00 PM

Campbell River Mirror Videos

World News

Trump praises the CIA, bristles over inaugural crowd counts

  • updated Jan 21, 2017 at 5:11 PM

Trump praises the CIA, bristles over inaugural crowd counts

Community Events, January 2017

Add an Event