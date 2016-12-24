- Home
In Christmas message, Trudeau pays tribute to those who helped wildfire victims
PM urges Canadians to continue helping others in video message
News
QUIZ: 12 questions to test your knowledge of B.C. news in 2016
How well do you know your provincial news? Take our #BCNewsQuiz and see how you score
News
B.C.'s top local news stories of 2016
A list of the big stories in B.C. this year – from the Abbotsford stabbing to the Kinder Morgan pipeline approval and the Royal visit.
News
Nanaimo RCMP arrest two suspects in rash of smash-and-grab robberies
NANAIMO – Two suspects from Nanaimo and Campbell River charged with property-crime offences.
News
Lucas and Olivia 2016’s top baby names so far in B.C.
Preliminary numbers have them beating out 2015’s Oliver and Emma
News
Actress Debbie Reynolds, 84, dies a day after daughter
Actress Debbie Reynolds, 84, dies a day after daughter
World News
Canadians prepare for New Year's Day polar bear swims coast to coast
Canadians prepare for polar bear swims
-
News
Stuck gym lockers, job queries top 2016 list of reasons to not call 911
-
Business
Specialty wood industry reaches out to world
-
News
Carrie Fisher, best known for Star Wars role as Princess Leia, dies
-
News
BC Hydro downgrades smart meter savings
-
Opinion
Clark looks for housing boom in 2017
-
News
Snowfall warning in effect, check roads before travelling: Environment Canada
-
News
George Michael dead at age 53
-
Entertainment
Seven Christmas movie classics to warm your heart
-
Sports
5 Things: Canada aiming for return at world junior glory on home ice
-
News
Fighting for a dream with a chicken on the team
-
News
City outlines concerns about landfill
-
Opinion
OUR VIEW: Happy New Year Campbell River and area
-
Lifestyle
A look back at Strathcona Park Lodge
-
Community
SD72 looks forward to second half of school year
-
Entertainment
Another year in the arts: A Q&A with Ken Blackburn
-
News
North Island MLA looks back on 2016
-
News
Campbell River fire inspector reaches milestone
-
News
Planning for the future
-
News
Children’s delight
-
News
Care to be taken to protect drinking water during upcoming Hydro projects
-
News
2016 was a year of weather records for Campbell River
-
Community
Museum at Campbell River continues to inspire reflection and community building
-
News
Dead orca found near Sechelt suffered blunt-force trauma: necropsy
-
News
Grassroots Kind Hearts finds help in an unexpected place
-
News
Renovation updates to go online
-
News
Campbell River lab involved in oyster virus detection
-
News
Exchange that smoky old stove for a new one
-
Sports
Campbell Riverite prepares to run 1,600 km through the Himalayas
-
News
VIDEO: Update on BC Hydro's billion dollar Campbell River project
-
Business
Where the joy of Christmas is alive and well