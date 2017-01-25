  • Connect with Us

Video: Premier, feds announce $13.5 million revamp of North Island College's Campbell River campus

!Premier Christy Clark was in town Tuesday to announce $13.5-million in joint federal/provincial funding for a vocational training facility at the Campbell River campus of North Island College. - Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror
  • Campbell River updated Jan 25, 2017 at 9:25 AM

Entertainment

Actress Mary Tyler Moore is dead at age 80, publicist says

  • New York updated Jan 26, 2017 at 5:10 AM

Moore died with her husband and friends nearby

News

One-third of B.C. residents to be immigrants by 2036

  • B.C. posted Jan 25, 2017 at 4:00 PM

Statistics Canada says most will live in Vancouver or Abbotsford-Mission

Business

B.C. considers business sales tax relief

  • Victoria BC posted Jan 25, 2017 at 1:00 PM

Finance Minister Mike de Jong considers giving up $160 million in provincial sales tax revenue added to business electricity bills

News

B.C. sees 12 per cent international tourism increase in 2016

  • B.C. posted Jan 25, 2017 at 1:00 PM

Tourism officials point to more direct daily flights.

News

VIDEO: $300 million needed for seniors' care in B.C. over next five years, says report

  • B.C. updated Jan 24, 2017 at 4:25 PM

Care providers’ group says seniors need to be kept out of acute care

World News

Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New York City museum

  • posted Jan 26, 2017 at 5:08 AM

