Las Vegas shooting hits home on Vancouver Island

Many local residents knew someone that was in Las Vegas Sunday night when the shooting took place from Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

No one from Vancouver Island has been named as one of the 58 victims of a mass shooting Sunday evening in Las Vegas, but many people know someone that was affected by the violence last night.

Victoria’s chief of police was vacationing with family members, business people were attending conferences and others had friends, relatives, loved ones and neighbours who were in the wrong place at the wrong time.

READ MORE: B.C. man one of two Canadians killed in Las Vegas shooting

READ MORE: Women from Vernon, Revelstoke escape mass shooting

READ MORE: Nelson couple ‘shaken but unharmed’ following shooting

Chief Manak was with his family in the Mandalay Bay complex during the incident. He & his family were not injured. — Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) October 2, 2017

READ MORE: Victoria police chief in Las Vegas during attack

Former Victoria television anchor Hudson Mack has also acknowledged that his son Sheldon was injured in the shooting. The 21-year-old Victoria man was celebrating his birthday.

Please say a prayer for the victims of #LasVegas shooting. Our son Sheldon was wounded. pic.twitter.com/VQffHEN6WE — Hudson Mack (@HudsonHMack) October 2, 2017

Sheldon then tweeted from the hospital that he had taken two bullets and suffered a broken forearm.

So much evil in this world, thanking god for watching over me. Sustained 2 gunshot wounds, a ruptured colon, and a broken forearm. — Sheldon Mack (@SMack_era) October 2, 2017

At least one of the 58 people killed is from British Columbia. Jordan Seymour Mclldoon of Maple Ridge died in the attack. Another 515 were hurt.

Police in Las Vegas have since identified the gunman as 64-year-old Stephen Craig Paddock from Mesquite, Nevada.

READ MORE: ‘Surreal’ moment for B.C. man held in lockdown in Las Vegas

Local sheriff Joseph Lombardo has described the man as a “lone wolf” who was found dead in his 32nd floor hotel room at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, likely from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Paddock had opened fire from his room, raining bullets down on a large crowd across the street attending Route 91 Harvest — a three-day country music festival taking place at Las Vegas Village, an open air venue on the Strip.

Premier John Horgan also released a short statement on the incident saying it was horrifying and incomprehensible.