Firefighters extinguish smoldering material in a Campbell River homeless camp

Small crew took only a few minutes to douse the fire in Nunns Creek Park

Firefighters were called out to Nunns Creek Park around 7 p.m. this evening.

Upon arrival, they found material in a homeless camp smoldering a few metres in the trees not far from the ball diamond furthest from 16th Ave. A crew of four firefighters extinguished the fire with portable pressurized water.

The whole operation took only a few minutes. Firefighters had to attend the scene in Tower 1, the Campbell River fire department’s biggest fire truck because other trucks and personnel were attending to a helicopter crash northeast of the Campbell River airport.

