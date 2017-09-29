Helicopter tests new Campbell River Hospital’s controversial helipad

This marked up overhead drawing of the new Campbell River Hospital shows where the helipad is located (yellow dot), as well as obstacles surrounding the helipad.

The helipad at the new Campbell River Hospital was put to the test yesterday for the first time as Transport Canada brought in a helicopter to try out the heliport.

The testing is part of Transport Canada’s certification process for the new roof-top helipad. The helicopter, which performed two approaches, take offs and landings, also conducted orbits of the heliport.

The helipad has been a hot topic of discussion in recent months as government officials are concerned that Transport Canada will be designating the helipad with an H1 certification – a downgrade from what the old Campbell River Hospital had and which strays from the H2 certification the North Island Hospitals Project agreed to in a contract with the Comox Strathcona Regional Hospital Board.

Campbell River Coun. Larry Samson, who sits on the hospital board, said all indications they’ve received are that it will come through as an H1, which could mean a breach of contract. He said if that happens, he’s not sure what the protocol would be.

“They still haven’t requested a variance from the hospital board from H2 to H1,” Samson said, noting that it’s still a game of wait and see as Transport Canada likely won’t report back on the certification the helipad will be given until at the middle of October at the earliest.

Samson said the issue with H1 is that it restricts how many different types of helicopters can land at Campbell River Hospital. As it is, single-engine helicopters, like the ones that used to fly into Campbell River Hospital from logging camps and fish camps, won’t be able to use the helipad, though he said that’s something communities are starting to see across Canada.

“You’ll probably see them landing down at the Spit or the airport and the ambulance would have to meet them and transport them to the hospital,” Samson said. “Unfortunately, the days of having single-engine helicopters come in are over.”

Samson said the bottom line is that the helipad situation needs to be worked out in a timely fashion, as both Campbell River and the Comox Valley (which also so far will have an H1 designated helipad) have two new state-of-the-art hospitals not providing all the services promised.

“Both hospitals are operational as of this weekend so I think it’s important that sooner, rather than later, this part of the medical system is up and running,” Samson said.

