BREAKING: Helicopter crash north east of the Campbell River Airport

Emergency crews are currently en route to a helicopter crash north east of the Campbell River airport.

Initial reports indicate a pilot is trapped inside after the helicopter went down around 5 p.m. Sunday. Emergency crews are having difficulty accessing the site by ground.

A report indicates a RCMP helicopter had to abandon accessing the crash site due to low fuel. Members of the Campbell River Fire Department are now trying to reach the site on foot.

One patient is being transferred from the crash site to the Comox airport via helicopter for medical treatment.

More to come.