Women of rock and roll slide into Campbell River Curling Club

The Campbell River Curling Club hosted another successful bonspiel over the weekend.

Twelve teams took to the ice Nov. 8 – 10 for the “Women of Rock and Roll” Ladies Open bonspiel. The majority of the teams were local, but a few were visiting from Courtenay and the Lower Mainland.

The “A” Divsion, sponsored by Re/Max – Sandra Parkes Realtor was won by Team Kim Dennis (Third: Cynthia Lu, second: Jami McMartin, lead: Jennifer Gauthier).

The “B” Division, sponsored by Discovery Specialty Advertising was won by Team Michelle Twanow (Third: Channelle Meeres, second: Susan Johnson, lead: Melanie Parkin).

The “C” Division, sponsored by Chase Sekulich CPA was won by Team Jen Zbinden (Third: Candice Skovmose, second: Dakota Graham, lead: Line Robert).

The “D” Division, sponsored by Perpetual Resource Management was won by Team Nicole McCurrie (Third: Dodie Braithwaite, second: Sharon McCurrie, lead: Tammy LaPointe).

The next bonspiel at the curling club is Sunday Social Skins on Nov. 23-24.

