Cynthia Lu watches her shot. Photo by Mike Chouinard/Campbell River Mirror

Mixed open winds up Campbell River curling season

Eighteen teams take part over the March 22 to 24 weekend

Curling season is winding down, as the Campbell River Curling Club held its mixed open bonspiel over the weekend.

There were 18 teams of two men and two women taking part in the event between March 22 and 24.

“It’s our last event of the season,” said club president Cynthia Lu. “It runs every year.”

The club has been around since 1964, and each year it host a men’s event, a women’s event and the mixed one.

“There’s some strong teams. Right now, we’ve got some pretty competitive players,” she said.

With the 18 teams, each group starts off in the A bracket. Those that win move ahead in the bracket, but those who lose drop to a B bracket, and can eventually be reseeded to the C or D brackets, depending on their results. This way each team is guaranteed to curl at least three games over the course of the weekend, along with dinner and a live band on the Saturday evening as part of the festivities, so, as Lu says, it’s as much for the curling as it is an opportunity to socialize with friends at the end of the season.

The winner of the A event was the Kevin May rink. For the B event, Cynthia Lu’s rink took top honours. In the C draw, skip Rob Vlaj’s rink won. Finally, the Mike DeHart rink were best in the D draw.

 

Tanya Munro and Ross Campbell River get ready to sweep following a shot from skip Rene Quintin. Photo, Mike Chouinard/Campbell River Mirror

The Lapointe rink takes it shot. Photo, Mike Chouinard/Campbell River Mirror

The May rink won the A draw.

The Lu rink won the B draw.

C draw winner the Vlaj rink.

The DeHart rink won the D draw.

