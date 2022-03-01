Timberline boys hustle way to B.C. basketball championships

Timberline senior boys basketball team celebrates after securing a spot in the 2022 provincial tournament. Submitted photo Timberline senior boys basketball team shows of their medals after placing third at 2022 Island Championships. Submitted photo

The Timberline Wolves senior boy’s basketball team is heading to the provincials for the first time in school history.

It took a strong showing at the Vancouver Island Championships in Courtenay last week (Feb. 24 -26) for the squad to eke out its spot.

The players bested Victoria High School 104-92 to get the tourney off to a good start.

Head coach Brent Kratzmann said the teams depth played a significant role in this as well as many other wins this season.

“Other teams rely on a few stars, but we have guys coming off the bench who are just as good as our starters, and so we just keep cycling through, and relying on our fitness and our defensive efforts,” he said.

A 96-68 loss to host and eventual tournament winner Mark R Isfeld Secondary did little to deter the Wolves, as they were able to bounce back in a big way, doubling up Stelly’s Secondary School 118-59.

In order to clinch a trip to Langley, the team had to face Victoria again.

“It was a battle with a loud crowd,” Kratzmann said.

The Wolves prevailed with a 75-68 victory.

One important win was a culmination of years of determination according to the coach.

“This is a pretty special group of players that have been moving up together,” he said.

“Every year after the summer they come back bigger, stronger, faster, and better.

“They work their butts off in the weight room, and on the basketball court all summer to get ready for the season. It’s been a steady progression since I started working with them (while they were) in Grade 9.”

To see success at the provincials, Kratzmann said the players will have to keep their energy levels high.

“We rely on our fitness, we rely on aggressive defense, and that’s come as a product of hard work.

“If our defense is dialed in, and our shots go down, I like to think we can compete with anybody in the province.”

The B.C. Senior Boys Basketball Championships are being held in Langley from March 9 to 12.



ronan.odoherty@campbellrivermirror.com

