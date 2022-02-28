Campbell River Tyees U13 squad steamrolls into provincials

Team beat their Victoria counterparts by a combined score of 27-0 over two games

The U13 Tyees are Island champs after shellacking the Victoria Admirals this weekend (Feb. 26-27)

A bombardment of goals, as well as some stingy netminding, saw the Tier II squad best their opponents by a score of 27— over the course of two games.

“They were pretty pumped,” said team manager Stacey Rosse.

The first match took place in Campbell River, and was won 13-0, with Kole Andersov picking up the shutout.

Game two saw the boys clinch the series with a 14-0 result in Victoria. Logan MacLean got a matching shutout in net for the Tyees in that one.

READ MORE: Pair of Campbell River hockey teams dominate competition

READ MORE: Carihi Tyee Senior Girl’s b-ball on fast break to provincials

Top goal scorers for the series were Grady Veary with nine, and Kane Nicholas with seven.

Rosse said the lopsided score had something to do with the competition the players had been matched up against for most of the season.

“Based on our population size we are a tier II organization, but we’ve been playing tier I teams all year, so we knew that we had a pretty good shot, but I didn’t think it would be that dramatic a win.”

Confidence is high leading up to the big tournament in Salmon Arm, but there is still much work to do.

The provincial championships take place from March 19 to 23, so the Tyees have exhibition games set up against a Tier 1 team from Nanaimo.

“We want to keep up our game play while we’ve got three weeks off,” Rosse said.

There will also be regular practices, and some dryland training thrown in for good measure.

Top notch training, and instruction, has come courtesy of a dedicated coaching staff, who have definitely made a big difference, Rosse said.

But it comes down to the skaters on game day.

“We’ve got a great group of kids that work hard,” Rosse said. “Qualifying for provincials was their goal, and they achieved it.”



ronan.odoherty@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC Minor HockeyCampbell River