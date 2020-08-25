Hometown forward Brian Majic to play for Storm once again

Playing for team he grew up watching is a dream come true, says Majic

Brian Majic (number 29) has re-signed with the Campbell River Storm for the upcoming Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League (VIJHL) season, the team announced last week. Photo supplied

The Campbell River Storm is welcoming back another member from its 2019/20 squad. Forward Brian Majic has re-signed with the team for the upcoming Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League (VIJHL) season.

The Campbell River native had been planning on attending school this fall at the University of Victoria, but classes recently moved online allowing the 17-year-old to suit up for his home team once again.

“Brian is a big body that has grown a significant amount over the summer months. His skill set is high-end for his size and luckily with UVic announcing online schooling we were able to keep Brian in Campbell River this season,” said Head Coach and General Manager Lee Stone in a press release. “He had a dominant start to his 16-year-old season last year and we fully expect him to take another step offensively in the VIJHL this season.”

In 44 regular season games with the Storm last year, Majic posted 24 points (11 goals and 13 assists) and added another two goals in the post-season against the Nanaimo Buccaneers.

Majic is part of a returning core of more than a dozen players from last year’s team who feel they have unfinished business on the ice. The Storm were primed to face the Oceanside Generals in the second round of the VIJHL playoffs when the league shut down due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“The main goal for the season is to leave no doubt. The end of last season left a lot of questions and what ifs,” he said in a press release. “We want to put last season behind us and win the Championship that was stripped away from us last year.”

Majic is looking forward to playing in his hometown once again.

“Being able to play on the team that I grew up watching is what every hockey player dreams of,” he said.

A decision by the league on the timing of the start of the VIJHL season is expected before the end of the this month.

