Josh Pederson, seen in this January 2020 file photo, has re-signed with the Campbell River Storm for his final year in the VIJHL. ‘Get ready for a winning season Storm fans,’ he says. ‘We’re going all the way.’ File photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror

‘Get ready for a winning season Storm fans,’ says returning lead-scorer

Josh Pederson re-signs with Campbell River Storm for his final VIJHL season

A rising star in the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League (VIJHL) has re-signed with the Campbell River Storm. Josh Pederson, 20, will join the team for the upcoming Junior B hockey season, the team announced last week.

“Pedey will pick up right were he left off last season as one of the VIJHL’s best players,” said Head Coach and General Manager Lee Stone.

Pederson was among the league’s top scorers last season. He ranked ninth in the VIJHL while leading the Storm with 22 goals and 30 assists in the regular season. The right winger was also selected to the VIJHL all-star team and was named the league’s Unsung Hero of the Year.

“Pedey winning the VI’s Unsung Hero while leading our team in goals and points by a wide margin says everything you’d want to about a player as a coach,” said Stone. “But then you factor in that he’s one of, if not the league’s best penalty killer, fastest player and is a leader for us both on and off the ice.”

RELATED: Campbell River Storm re-signs member of leadership core

Pederson said that last season’s early culmination has left a feeling of unfinished business.

“It was obviously a tough way to end the season, but our main goal this year is to be the best team in the league and win the VIJHL,” he said. “The past two seasons were a bit unusual and we didn’t get the outcome we wanted, but the core we have coming back all have the same goal in mind: to win a Championship and play together as long as we can.

“Get ready for a winning season Storm fans. We’re going all the way.”

A decision on when the league may begin is expected later this month.

