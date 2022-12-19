Claire Weeks was a top performer in Nanaimo on the weekend. Photo courtesy Nicky-Jay Vanjecek/Bluetree Photography

Claire Weeks was a top performer in Nanaimo on the weekend. Photo courtesy Nicky-Jay Vanjecek/Bluetree Photography

CRKW swim team has solid end to calendar year

Mixed results, personal bests all over in pair of meets happening in Nanaimo, Richmond Dec. 17-18

The Campbell River Killer Whales (CRKW) swim team wrapped up their 2022 calendar year with some mixed results in a pair of meets that saw them venture down-Island, and across into the Lower Mainland.

READ MORE: CR Killer Whales open swim season in Comox Valley

In Richmond, the team was entered into the 2022 Fastswim competition hosted by the Richmond Rapids Swim Club. With 18 teams taking part from around the province, coach Richard Millns saw exceptional results from two of his club’s medal performers: Zac Millns and Keyana Owens.

“We faced very tough and demanding competition from some of the lower mainland’s best clubs,” said Millns. “I am happy with our results.”

Millns captured gold in the 50 metre freestyle, with a time of 25.94, a personal best. He also finished in third in the 200 metre freestyle final. Owens finished in top spot in the girl’s 50 metre finals also with a personal best time of 27.52. A variety of bronze and silver medals were also collected by Sarah Haugen and Kenzie McArthur, who placed second and third in the 100 metre backstroke and 100 metre freestyle finals respectively. Those results helped CRKW finish third overall at the meet.

In Nanaimo, the future prospects of CRKW performed admirably in the pool, with notable performances from Kate Bigness, who finished third in both the 50 metre butterfly and 50 metre backstroke, and Oliver Vanjecek, who finished fourth in the 50 metre breaststroke. The top performer at the Ugly Sweater Christmas Classic, was Claire Weeks, who won the 100 metre freestyle, as well as a third in the 200 metre freestyle.

“Our team was loud and dynamic. We showed those teams what positive results can with a team that works hard together,” Millns said. “Our future is bright as we brought down a keen and positive group that cheered loud and worked really well.”

For more on CRKW, visit www.crkw.poolq.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
London police believe woman alleging sexual assault by Canadian junior team players

Just Posted

Service will soon be increased on the Campbell River - Quadra route. (Photo courtesy BC Ferries)
New two-ship ferry service between Campbell River and Quadra Island begins Jan. 18

The new parent portal and mobile app launched in December. Photo courtesy Jennifer Patrick/School District 72
SD72 updates public on new Parent Portal app

The last link between the hamper sorting and loading stage and the volunteer delivery drivers are Knights of Columbus Christmas Hamper volunteers Steve Niesen, Rick Anglin, Glen Piotrofsky and Tim Hansen. They were just four of many volunteers preparing hampers and delivering them to families in need on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
VIDEO; Hamper Fund delivery day puts food on the table for area families in need this Christmas

Campbell River Royal Canadian Legion Branch 137’s President Alain Chatigny CD presents a cheque of $1,000 to Mike Beston of the Knights of Columbus for their Christmas Hamper. Photo contributed
Campbell River Legion brightens three organizations’ Christmas

Pop-up banner image