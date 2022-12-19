CRKW swim team has solid end to calendar year

The Campbell River Killer Whales (CRKW) swim team wrapped up their 2022 calendar year with some mixed results in a pair of meets that saw them venture down-Island, and across into the Lower Mainland.

In Richmond, the team was entered into the 2022 Fastswim competition hosted by the Richmond Rapids Swim Club. With 18 teams taking part from around the province, coach Richard Millns saw exceptional results from two of his club’s medal performers: Zac Millns and Keyana Owens.

“We faced very tough and demanding competition from some of the lower mainland’s best clubs,” said Millns. “I am happy with our results.”

Millns captured gold in the 50 metre freestyle, with a time of 25.94, a personal best. He also finished in third in the 200 metre freestyle final. Owens finished in top spot in the girl’s 50 metre finals also with a personal best time of 27.52. A variety of bronze and silver medals were also collected by Sarah Haugen and Kenzie McArthur, who placed second and third in the 100 metre backstroke and 100 metre freestyle finals respectively. Those results helped CRKW finish third overall at the meet.

In Nanaimo, the future prospects of CRKW performed admirably in the pool, with notable performances from Kate Bigness, who finished third in both the 50 metre butterfly and 50 metre backstroke, and Oliver Vanjecek, who finished fourth in the 50 metre breaststroke. The top performer at the Ugly Sweater Christmas Classic, was Claire Weeks, who won the 100 metre freestyle, as well as a third in the 200 metre freestyle.

“Our team was loud and dynamic. We showed those teams what positive results can with a team that works hard together,” Millns said. “Our future is bright as we brought down a keen and positive group that cheered loud and worked really well.”

