Moriah Scott competes at the Sharks October Invitational at the Comox Valley Aquatic Centre on Oct. 15, 2022. Photo by Bluetree Photography

CR Killer Whales open swim season in Comox Valley

Coach Millns points to young swimmers, stresses ‘bright future’ ahead

It was a successful return to the pool for the Campbell River Killer Whales swim club as they started out their season.

The Sharks of Comox Valley were the hosts to both a mini meet and the Sharks October Invitational, at the Comox Valley Aquatic Centre Oct. 15. There was a few noticeable changes from last season’s roster, as some dipped their toes into their first meet of their competitive careers.

Killer Whales coach Richard Millns was quite pleased with the effort his young charges certainly showed.

“It was a great team effort,” Millns said. “Everybody mattered and we are proud of all our athletes. Many swimmers swam for their first time ever and showed great poise and confidence.”

In particular, Carter Harvey swam to a second place showing in his race, while Jesse Krestinski and Kimaya Naicker showed great resilience, swimming to a fifth and sixth place finish respectively.

“Some excellent swimming by our youngest crew,” Millns said. “CRKW indeed has a bright future.”

In the 11-14 age group, Anisa Nelson outdid the field in finishing first in her race, while Saskia Scheevers and Oliver Vanjecek came in eighth in their individual races. The senior contingent of swimmers was represented by Rayne Loock and Levi Karasz, who both finished in the top five.

Still, not resting on his laurels, Millns was enthusiastic about the team’s possibilities beyond the first meet.

“It was a very positive team atmosphere,” Millns said. “Most importantly, everyone had a great deal of fun.”

This meet is the opening meet in the 2022-23 season. The next meet is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 29-30 at in Nanaimo’s Aquatic Centre, hosted by the Nanaimo Riptides.

