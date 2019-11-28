The Tyees celebrate a point during the Girls AAA Island Championship final at Carihi Secondary in Campbell River on Nov. 16, 2019. The Tyees beat the Stingers 2-1. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror

Carihi Tyees hungry for gold at AAA Provincials

Senior Girls Volleyball team wins opening match in straight sets

The Carihi Senior Girls Volleyball team is off to a strong start at the 2019 BC Secondary School Volleyball Provincial Championships.

The Tyees won their first match of the tournament in Langley this morning, beating Richmond’s R.A. McMath Wildcats in straight sets 2-0 (25-13, 25-19).

Their next match will be at 2:45 today in an Island Championship final rematch against the Stelly’s Stingers of Saanichton.

The Tyees have their last round-robin game today at 5 p.m. against Vancouver’s Crofton House Falcons.

Carihi is in Pool B for the Girls AAA draw.

The pool placings will determine the championship draw, which starts Friday.

Videos from the Tyees’ games should be available later on their Youtube page.

Last year, Carihi made it to the finals, but ultimately fell to Crofton House in a tie-breaker. They still earned a history silver for the school but are hungry for more this year.

The Tyees set themselves up for a strong start at provincials by becoming the Island Champions earlier this month.

“This is what they have been working for,” Tyees Coach Jacquie Chase said after the Island Championships. “Last year a lot of these guys were in the finals at provincials and they want to get back there.”

The team has been playing in a number of AAAA tournaments this year to challenge themselves.

The BC Secondary School Volleyball Provincials wrap-up on Sat., Nov. 30.

RELATED: Local volleyball start finishes 4th alongside national team at worlds

