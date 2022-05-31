The Campbell River team, made up of Rowan and Shea Berkey, Patrick Connor, and Anna and Gauvin Chatterton from Carihi, Logan and Grayson Wright from Phoenix and Hunter Munro from Timberline, placed fifth overall at the 2022 BC High School Mountain Bike Championships in Langford. Photo courtesy Leah Wilson

Campbell River riders place well at B.C. High School Mountain Bike Championships

Event held on May 27 in Langford

Campbell River’s young mountain bikers did well on May 27 at the B.C. High School Mountain Bike Championships held in Langford.

Carihi High’s Anna Chatterton took the top of the podium in Senior Girls’ cross country, as well as the Seniors Girls’ enduro races.

Carihi High’s Patrick Connor placed 20th in Senior Boys’ cross country, Rowen Berkey was a few behind Connor, coming in 22nd. Berkey also placed 19th in the enduro event, where Connor came in 54th.

Gavin Chatterton, from Carihi also took the top spot in the Juvenile Boys cross country event, and Shea Berkey came in 40th, and Hunter Munro from Timberline placed 34th. Chatterton was on top for the enduro event as well, with Berkey cracking the top ten.

Grayson Wright from Ecole Phoenix Middle School placed 23rd in his Bantam Boys’ cross country event, and Logan Wright was two behind him at 25th. Logan also placed 39th in the enduro event, while Grayson came in 43rd.

Carihi placed 5th overall in the competition.

The event was held at the Jordie Lunn Bike Park in Langford.

marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
