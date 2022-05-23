Campbell River Motocross revs up after two years away

For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, the hills west of Campbell River were alive with the sound of two- and four-stroke engines.
This weekend marked the first time racers were able to come back to the Campbell River Motocross Association track, and they made good use of it. The camping spots were all packed, and plenty of riders were entered into the races.
“We do this for the kids. It keeps them busy, keeps them occupied. Kids from 4 years old to 70 years old,” said the Campbell River Motocross Association’s Tim Shur, with a wink.
Though the races were marred by one crash later in the afternoon, by the amount of people present it seems a good time was had by all.
CRMX will be hosting future races this year as well, so keep checking back for more information.
Results will be added when they are available.
