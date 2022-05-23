Campbell River Motocross revs up after two years away

A close race between two Kawasaki riders. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror And over the finish line. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror A rider whips past the camping sites at the track. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror Tim Fluter sorts through the weekend’s trophies before the presentation. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror Things were close coming into the final turn. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror Taking the corners at speed made for some impressive visuals. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror A young rider rips over one of the jumps on course. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror Two riders jockey for position in one of the tight corners. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror Plenty of motocross fans came out after a long time away. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror Underneath a layer of dry sand was some good mud for the bikes to dig in to. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror A young rider takes off down a straightaway. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror It seemed like riders were coming from all directions at times. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror Two riders take to the air during a Sunday race. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror And they’re off! Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror This weekend was the first race weekend up at the Campbell River Motocross Association track since the pandemic started. Photo by Marc KItteringham/Campbell River Mirror

For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, the hills west of Campbell River were alive with the sound of two- and four-stroke engines.

This weekend marked the first time racers were able to come back to the Campbell River Motocross Association track, and they made good use of it. The camping spots were all packed, and plenty of riders were entered into the races.

“We do this for the kids. It keeps them busy, keeps them occupied. Kids from 4 years old to 70 years old,” said the Campbell River Motocross Association’s Tim Shur, with a wink.

Though the races were marred by one crash later in the afternoon, by the amount of people present it seems a good time was had by all.

CRMX will be hosting future races this year as well, so keep checking back for more information.

Results will be added when they are available.

