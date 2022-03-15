Campbell River Mayor Andy Adams drops the puck at a Campbell River Storm game just before the start of the pandemic started - and the cancellation of the Hometown Hockey stop here. Photo by Alistair Taylor – Campbell River Mirror

Campbell River Mayor Andy Adams drops the puck at a Campbell River Storm game just before the start of the pandemic started - and the cancellation of the Hometown Hockey stop here. Photo by Alistair Taylor – Campbell River Mirror

Campbell River gets second chance to host pandemic-cancelled Hometown Hockey in April

Hockey-tastic event held in Maritage Heritage Centre lot April 16 to 18

It’s about high time for some (more) hockey fun in Campbell River.

Campbell River will be hosting Rogers Hometown Hockey from April 16 to 18.

The event will feature a weekend of free, “COVID-friendly,” hockey-related activities as well as NHL Alumni appearances, music, and family fun. It will be held in the parking lot at the Maritime Heritage Centre property.

“Everyone is welcome to get involved by joining in on festival activities and events,” said Mayor Andy Adams, in a city press release. “This is a great opportunity to reconnect our community following a couple of difficult years, and celebrate our shared passion for hockey and sport in general.”

The tour was scheduled to arrive in Campbell River in March 2020, but the events was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But now two years later, the tour will be descending on Campbell River to incite some hockey-mania.

The family-friendly festival will take place April 16 & 17.

Then on April 18, there will be a double-header broadcast and stories celebrating the hockey history and culture putting Campbell River on Canada’s “hockey map.” Calgary Flames take on the Chicago Blackhawks at 5 p.m., followed by the Dallas Stars visiting the Vancouver Canucks on April 18 at 7:30 p.m.

More coverage to follow. Visit www.campbellriver.ca/crhometownhockey for more details.

READ ALSO: Campbell River Storm fall in Game 2 against Oceanside


editor@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Fast in a straight line backwards: Islander took an unusual gold medal trajectory

Just Posted

Campbell River Mayor Andy Adams drops the puck at a Campbell River Storm game just before the start of the pandemic started - and the cancellation of the Hometown Hockey stop here. Photo by Alistair Taylor – Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River gets second chance to host pandemic-cancelled Hometown Hockey in April

Representatives from NIC, the NIC Foundation and the Campbell River Hospital Foundation gather with Mike and Janice Kenny (centre) to thank them for their donation of $560,000. In the photo (From left): Sandra Harrison - NIC Foundation Board Chair, Myra Egan - Campbell River Hospital Foundation Board Chair, Lisa Domae - NIC President, Stacey March - Campbell River Hospital Foundation Executive Director, Mike Kenny - Donor, Janice Kenny - Donor, Diane Naugler - NIC Foundation Executive Director, Prachi Kulkarni - NIC Practical Nursing student, Taya Seeley - NIC Practical Nursing student. NIC photo
$560K donation supports health and education in Campbell River

Fibre-to-home construction has been planned for Strathcona Regional District communities. (Black Press Media)
Strathcona Regional District communities to get fibre-to-home infrastructure

Island Health has a supply of Pfizer COVID-19 Paxlovid pills, one of two new therapeutic treatments being used for high-risk patients and people not fully vaccinated. The drug was approved by Health Canada on Jan. 17. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-HO, Pfizer)
New COVID therapies make a world of difference for Island Health patients