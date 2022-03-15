Campbell River gets second chance to host pandemic-cancelled Hometown Hockey in April

Campbell River Mayor Andy Adams drops the puck at a Campbell River Storm game just before the start of the pandemic started - and the cancellation of the Hometown Hockey stop here. Photo by Alistair Taylor – Campbell River Mirror

It’s about high time for some (more) hockey fun in Campbell River.

Campbell River will be hosting Rogers Hometown Hockey from April 16 to 18.

The event will feature a weekend of free, “COVID-friendly,” hockey-related activities as well as NHL Alumni appearances, music, and family fun. It will be held in the parking lot at the Maritime Heritage Centre property.

“Everyone is welcome to get involved by joining in on festival activities and events,” said Mayor Andy Adams, in a city press release. “This is a great opportunity to reconnect our community following a couple of difficult years, and celebrate our shared passion for hockey and sport in general.”

The tour was scheduled to arrive in Campbell River in March 2020, but the events was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But now two years later, the tour will be descending on Campbell River to incite some hockey-mania.

The family-friendly festival will take place April 16 & 17.

Then on April 18, there will be a double-header broadcast and stories celebrating the hockey history and culture putting Campbell River on Canada’s “hockey map.” Calgary Flames take on the Chicago Blackhawks at 5 p.m., followed by the Dallas Stars visiting the Vancouver Canucks on April 18 at 7:30 p.m.

More coverage to follow. Visit www.campbellriver.ca/crhometownhockey for more details.

