VIJHL: Campbell River Storm fall in Game 2 against Oceanside

Storm behind 0-2 in series; Game 3 in Campbell River on March 15

Oceanside Generals player Nolan Wyatt redirects the puck past the Campbell River Storm goalkeeper in Game 2 of their VIJHL North Division final, March 12 at Oceanside Place. (Michael Briones photo)

The Campbell River Storm suffered another loss last night, losing 4-3 on the road against the Oceanside Bombers.

The game, Game 2 of the North Division final best-of-seven between the Storm and Bombers, was played at Oceanside Place on the evening of March 12.

Oceanside went ahead in the first period by two goals, before the Storm responded with one of their own, scored by Kal Nagy and assisted by Carter De Boer and Jalen Price.

But the Storm fell further behind in the second period, with Oceanside scoring two goals, making the score 4-1 at the end of the period.

The Storm made a late push in the third period, with goals scored by Ryler Bergman and Julian Rutland.

Ultimately, however, the Bombers held on to prevail and now lead the series 2-0.

Storm goaltender Nick Peters saved 29 of 33 shots, an 88 per cent save percentage.

Game 3 of the series will be played in Rod Brind’amour Arena in Campbell River on Tuesday, March 15 at 7:30 pm.

