Brindy ready to be packed again

Arena will be open for full capacity Campbell River Storm games on Friday, Oct. 29

Fans of the Campbell River Storm will be delighted to learn the Brindy will be properly packed again.

“We’ve officially been given the green light for 100 per cent capacity starting Friday, October 29th versus Lake Cowichan,” said Storm GM/ Head Coach Lee Stone.

Currently the allotted limit of 371 fans was already giving the local favourites a distinct home advice advantage, aiding them to a franchise best 13-0-1 start, so it should be interesting to see the boost players receive from having a few hundred more passionate voices cheering them on.

“It’s a pretty cool barn,” Stone said of the Rod Brind’amour Arena. “It’s been an incredible atmosphere at the number we’ve had… and obviously for the boys on the ice, it’s pretty exciting to know that the whole town is going to get behind them again.

“It’s been a really long time.”

Stone noted the arena will still have the same protocols at the door. Fans aged 12 and older will have to show proof of vaccination to gain entry.

Once inside, patrons 19 and older will be able to take advantage of the beer garden.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced on Tuesday that capacity limits put in place for indoor events, and gatherings where proof of vaccination is required would be lifted throughout B.C.



