Campbell River Storm blow through competition

The Campbell River Storm earned a trio of wins over the Oceanside Generals, the Lake Cowichan Kraken, and the Comox Valley Glaciers this weekend to improve their impressive record to 12-0-1 on the season.

Friday night’s (Oct. 8) game versus the Generals was a closer one than expected due to some incredible work in net by Generals goaltender Ashton Sadauskas.

The Storm were able to win by a score of 5-4, but the tally could have been much higher, seeing as they out-shot their opponents 46-15.

Kye Benoche notched a pair for the home team, while Cody Savey, Carter De Boer, and Justin Gyori each had one-a-piece.

Brayden Ross scored two for the Generals, who relied on the Storm’s mistakes to get their goals.

While happy with the victory, Storm general manager Lee Stone would like to see fewer of those mistakes.

“We ended up giving up three two-on-ones, and all three of them ended up with pucks in the back of our net,” he said, before explaining what transpired.

“When you out-shoot a team like we did, if you don’t get rewarded right away, a lot of times you start cheating a little to try and create that offense to score that goal and open the game up,” he said.

“And usually when you do that, you might get four-or-five more chances on offense, but you might give up two-or-three more on the defensive end.”

The squad was able to tighten up significantly on the defensive end while playing on the road against the Kraken on Sunday (Oct. 10).

The Storm came away with a 6-2 win, with Justin Gyori scoring twice, and Kye Benoche, Wyatt Muray, Jackson Gudz, and Adam Gordon contributing on the offensive end too.

The Kraken got a pair of goals from Kellan Brienan.

On the holiday Monday (Oct. 11), the Storm won their third game in four days by defeating the Glacier Kings on the road 3-0.

Scoring came courtesy of goals from Justin Gyori, Nolan Corrado, and Wyatt Murray.

While the weekend wins have been sweet for the Storm, Stone said the most important work has taken place during the week.

“We’ve got a bunch of guys who want to play at the next level, and to do that you have to develop,” the general manager said.

“As much as you develop in games, you actually develop more Monday to Thursday… if we want to be the best team in B.C., practice should be the hardest thing we do all year.”

The Storm will look to continue their success when they welcome the Port Alberni Bombers to the Brindy on Friday, Oct. 15.



