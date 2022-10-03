Participants in the 19th annual Women for Women run had great weather for the first in-person run since the pandemic began. Photo courtesy Shelagh Germyn

Annual Women for Women run raises $3,000 for Campbell River groups

Funds went to NIC Foundation, Campbell River Family Network, NI Transition Society, Foundry

This year, 67 women came down and took part in the 19th annual Women for Women run in Campbell River.

However, organizer Shelagh Germyn had very different expectations only two days before. On Sept. 8, only 26 people had signed up for the event.

“I had already raised $3,000 for the NIC (North Island College) Foundation,” said Germyn. “So 26 women…it is what it is… but (by) Midnight Friday Sept. 8 I had 50 registered. And 17 more (on the) day of (the) race.”

This year, funds were shared between the NIC Foundation, the Campbell River Family Network, Foundry and the North Island Transition Society. The Transition Society received the biggest share.

“This (is a) 34 unit building for single and family dwellings, along with a place for senior women and more,” Germyn said. “it will also provide jobs (and), when the project is completed, a safe place for all women and families to go.”

Over the last three years, the event has brought in over $8,000, despite Germyn having to navigate the pitfalls of putting on a race during a pandemic. In 2020 the cost of shirts was donated, and a virtual event took place with 5 km, 10 km and 15 km distances. In 2021, socks were sold to raise money and another virtual event was held. This year was the first in-person event since the beginning of the pandemic.

“We have to remember that these are places of need,” Germyn said. “As well as the college, (which) is an educational opportunity for women. It is important for all us to remember, as well as participate.”

Participants in the 19th annual Women for Women run had great weather for the first in-person run since the pandemic began. Photo courtesy Shelagh Germyn
