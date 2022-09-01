Women for women run trying out new course this year

Volunteers show off their matching Women for Women socks. Photo courtesy Shelagh Germyn A group of leadership students from Carihi High School have volunteered for the event. Photo courtesy Shelagh Germyn This year’s event will feature a new course. Photo courtesy Shelagh Germyn

The 19th annual Women for Women walk, jog and run is almost upon us, taking place on Saturday, Sept. 10.

This year, the event will be held on a new route in Campbell River. Since the beginning it had always been at the same place. However, this year that’s not possible due to construction. Organizer Shelagh Germyn found another option that promises to show off some more of the area’s scenery.

The new route will be near Duncan Bay Main road after it crosses the Campbell River over the “Logging Bridge” in Campbellton.

“You cross the bridge and then follow it up the hill to where the race start is,” she said. “This is a brand new course. The old one was a 5, 10 and 15k. This is only a 5k, 8k.”

As with previous years, funds raised from people signing up for the event will go to a range of charities, all benefiting women and families in the Campbell River area. They include Baby’s Best Chance, the Forest Circle Society Carihi Day Care, Foundary, Continuing Education/Robron, and North Island College.

“It’s a life cycle,” Germyn said. “It goes from baby to child to youth to teenagers to adults and women in education.”

The event will start at 9 a.m. Germyn suggests people show up for 8 a.m. so they have time to prepare.

So far Germyn has around 20 people signed up for the event, though people can still sign up until the event. Two practice runs took place earlier this summer, and about 20 people showed up to each.

“What they can expect… is food and drink and lots of draw prizes,” Germyn said.

Those interested can register for the run at raceroster.com. People can also register the day of the race. Registration opens at 8 a.m. The walkers event begins at 9 a.m. and the runners start at 10:30 a.m.

