PHOTOS: Hundreds take in the Campbell River Canada Day Parade

Cinderella in her magic pumpkin coach was an impressive float and won first prize. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror The Campbell River Canada Day Parade was another great success. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror Mayor Andy Adams and other city council members rode in the parade on the fire department’s restored 1932 fire truck. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror The Canada Day Parade has got to be second only to Halloween for kids in terms of getting candy. The Campbell River Fire Department were one of many parade participants handing out goodies for the kids. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney (right) got a ride in the parade with former mayor Lynn Nash in his classic Nash automobile. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror Campbell River Search and Rescue always receives a great hand of appreciation from the crowd for the work they do saving lives all year long. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror A group of Campbell River seniors got in on the fun of the Canada Day Parade. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror It’s hard to tell who has more fun at the Canada Day Parade, the kids watching or the Shriners driving their go-karts! Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror The Sprockids bike group were out en masse in the Canada Day Parade. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror Groovy. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror This amphibious boat drew a lot of attention. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

The Canada Day Parade was a great success with hundreds taking a seat on the curb along the parade route through downtown Campbell River.

The parade is always one of the highlights of Canada Day festivities in Campbell River and many people go straight from the parade to Robert Ostler Park to set up for an evening in the park and await the Quality Foods Festival of Lights fireworks display.

