PHOTOS: Hundreds take in the Campbell River Canada Day Parade

The Canada Day Parade was a great success with hundreds taking a seat on the curb along the parade route through downtown Campbell River.
The parade is always one of the highlights of Canada Day festivities in Campbell River and many people go straight from the parade to Robert Ostler Park to set up for an evening in the park and await the Quality Foods Festival of Lights fireworks display.
