You can be sure that your help with Christmas hampers brought smiles and tears to the recipients

Perhaps no one, except those with exceptional insight, would have thought that we would still be in the grip of the COVID pandemic at the end of 2021.

As was the case at Christmas 2020, every precaution was taken to ensure the safety of those who brought donations to the Knights of Columbus Christmas hamper office, those who built the hampers and those who made the deliveries. Now, two weeks after the distribution of the hampers, it appears that the extra effort was not in vain.

The year 2021 was one filled with unexpected challenges. It is therefore with some gratitude that the we greet the year’s end on a very positive note. We are referring to the success of the 48th Christmas Hamper Fund effort.

The Campbell River community and others who donated money, non-perishable food items and new toys and gifts were the root cause of this success. From individuals, groups, businesses, and schools, the contributions poured in to our donation office and depot. For the second consecutive year, some chose to make monetary donations using the available online route.

This year there were 1,100 hampers built and delivered to homes that had applied to receive one. You can be sure that your help brought smiles and tears to the recipients. It is always an emotional experience to witness a mom, dad or a senior receiving a much-needed hamper to help at this time of year.

And so, the Knights of Columbus thank each and everyone of you who helped in some way this year. You have given yourself a great gift, the gift of having given.

The Knights of Columbus

Council 5468

Campbell River

Campbell RiverCharity and Donations