Hamper fund gets more than 1,000 applications for hampers

Mitch Kearns of Daybreak Rotary is pictured giving a cheque for $1,000 to Knight Mike Beston in support of the Christmas Hamper Fund. Every year the Rotarians donate to the fund to help with the purchase of groceries placed in the hampers. Photo submitted

The Knights of Columbus Christmas Hamper Fund is in the final stretch.

There have been 1,087 applications for hampers received and processed. There are also “late” applications whereby people who did not register on time might receive a hamper should there be groceries remaining. The difference is that these folks will have to come and get their hampers on the Sunday after delivery day if they get a phone call from the hamper depot.

Meanwhile, the Daybreak Rotary Club is the latest contributor to the Hamper drive, donating $1,000.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverCharity and Donations