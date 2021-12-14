Mitch Kearns of Daybreak Rotary is pictured giving a cheque for $1,000 to Knight Mike Beston in support of the Christmas Hamper Fund. Every year the Rotarians donate to the fund to help with the purchase of groceries placed in the hampers. Photo submitted

Mitch Kearns of Daybreak Rotary is pictured giving a cheque for $1,000 to Knight Mike Beston in support of the Christmas Hamper Fund. Every year the Rotarians donate to the fund to help with the purchase of groceries placed in the hampers. Photo submitted

Hamper fund gets more than 1,000 applications for hampers

Hamper drive is in the final stretch

The Knights of Columbus Christmas Hamper Fund is in the final stretch.

There have been 1,087 applications for hampers received and processed. There are also “late” applications whereby people who did not register on time might receive a hamper should there be groceries remaining. The difference is that these folks will have to come and get their hampers on the Sunday after delivery day if they get a phone call from the hamper depot.

Meanwhile, the Daybreak Rotary Club is the latest contributor to the Hamper drive, donating $1,000.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverCharity and Donations

Previous story
VIDEO: Santa Paddle spreads holiday spirit on the waves

Just Posted

Campbell River RCMP. RCMP photo
Suspect in Campbell River Walmart stabbing back in custody

Campbell River RCMP are looking for David Budden. He is 5’11, with medium length brown and graying hair, and wears glasses. Contributed photo
Campbell River RCMP asking for help locating missing man

A Santa gets ready to launch. Photo courtesy Billie Harlow.
VIDEO: Santa Paddle spreads holiday spirit on the waves

North Island NDP MLA Michele Babchuk. (Photo supplied)
Protesting at elected officials’ homes ‘unacceptable’ — MLA