Dogwood supportive housing project needs to happen

Re: Petition opposed to supportive housing unit on Dogwood circulating

Campbell River still has a fire hall in a flood zone because people didn’t want a fire hall at 580 Dogwood.

Now we are in the middle of a housing crisis and they don’t want housing.

I empathize with those who would rather the property remain a field. Across from me there used to be a forest, now it’s a hospital, the largest public utility in town. Sure, sometimes it’s a pain, but it benefits everyone.

I was disappointed to hear about the petition against the supportive housing project. 580 Dogwood is a piece of property owned by the municipality that should be used for the benefit of all Campbell Riverites.

We are in a housing crisis. Downtown is full of our fellow citizens who have no bed to sleep in at night. The province is footing the bill. The facility will be managed 24/7 and staff will be onsite to keep things in order. The operators should certainly hold regular meetings with residents to make sure legitimate concerns are addressed.

The main downside is that we have over 80 homeless people in town and this facility will only house 50. It’s a start. This project needs to happen.

Scott Macnab

Campbell River

