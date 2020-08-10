Dogwood supportive housing project needs to happen

Re: Petition opposed to supportive housing unit on Dogwood circulating

Campbell River still has a fire hall in a flood zone because people didn’t want a fire hall at 580 Dogwood.

Now we are in the middle of a housing crisis and they don’t want housing.

I empathize with those who would rather the property remain a field. Across from me there used to be a forest, now it’s a hospital, the largest public utility in town. Sure, sometimes it’s a pain, but it benefits everyone.

I was disappointed to hear about the petition against the supportive housing project. 580 Dogwood is a piece of property owned by the municipality that should be used for the benefit of all Campbell Riverites.

We are in a housing crisis. Downtown is full of our fellow citizens who have no bed to sleep in at night. The province is footing the bill. The facility will be managed 24/7 and staff will be onsite to keep things in order. The operators should certainly hold regular meetings with residents to make sure legitimate concerns are addressed.

The main downside is that we have over 80 homeless people in town and this facility will only house 50. It’s a start. This project needs to happen.

Scott Macnab

Campbell River

Campbell RiverHomelessnesssupportive housing

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Reforming the PST can be a powerful tool to get people, businesses back to work long-term

Just Posted

Family of Campbell River Instant Pot expert starts endowment in her honour

Ruth ‘Rootitoot’ McCusker Wilkowski Memorial Bursary Endowment Fund to benefit NIC culinary students

Homalco Nation purchases building at remote camp near Bute Inlet

‘Homathko is a very special place for us’ – Chief Darren Blaney

Strathcona Gardens opts to keep ice out of Arena #2

Announces pool opening in ‘upcoming months’

New Campbell River outreach program empowering volunteers

Get the Point offers peer outreach and support for people using substances and experiencing homelessness

VIDEO: Internet famous Yukon-based bhangra dancer explores Vancouver Island

Gurdeep Pandher spreads joy through dance, forms cross-cultural connections amid pandemic

VIDEO: Disabled Vancouver Island feline teaching foster kittens ‘how to cat’

Life goes from sour to sweet for Lemon, an adopted cat from B.C. SPCA Nanaimo

UPDATED: Who’s open for business? Find out with our interactive map

Want to be included? Send us an email

‘Huckleberry’ the bear killed after B.C. residents admit to leaving garbage out for videos

North Shore Black Bear Society said it was local residents who created a ‘death sentence’ for bear

Researchers find cannabis use in pregnancy linked to greater risk of autism

Researchers caution findings only show association — not cause and effect

Small Manitoba town mourning after well-liked teens killed by tornado

Melita residents feeling profound grief after the deaths of Shayna Barnesky and Carter Tilbury

Antonio Banderas says he’s tested positive for coronavirus

Acclaimed actor celebrating his 60th birthday in quarantine

Shady Lady: legendary Catalina touches down on Vancouver Island

Two flying boats test the waters west of Youbou, make Port Alberni pitstop

Bear put down after being found on Vancouver Island kitchen counter

Bear trapped and killed near Ucluelet after repeated instances of entering sheds and homes

Who can dismiss the Governor General? A look at protocols and possibilities

The Governor General is appointed by the Queen, on the advice of the prime minister

Most Read